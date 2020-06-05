Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A massive drop in car sales sparks new push in Congress to aid the auto industry, by @tonyromm https://t.co/KSTkhDhoJG— Damian Paletta (@damianpaletta) May 6, 2020
Researcher 'on verge of making very significant' coronavirus findings shot to death https://t.co/eq0KNPkYQb— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 6, 2020
Following five nights of unrest, a fraught but fragile calm has returned to the poor suburbs of northern Paris, where many youths feel abandoned after a quarter of the city’s population fled the lockdown. https://t.co/NjDMDK5oHy— New Statesman (@NewStatesman) May 2, 2020
“Eleven percent of Republicans switched their party affiliation between December 2015 and March 2017, according to Pew. But surveys suggest that the share of Democrats switching affiliation in that same period is about the same.” https://t.co/qaWNaQCVs3— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 5, 2020
Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He recuperated without problems. Paul did not wear a mask when he returned to Congress, stating that he is immune. There is no scientific data to support his assumption.
The factory guidelines are that everyone should wear a mask
You wear a mask to protect others
You wear googles to protect yourself
Italy's mafia mobsters are all using the COVID-19 outbreak to step in as an alternative to the state, offering those food parcels to presumably step in later on to take over the business. Scorcese-esque. https://t.co/GSUFyVflUR— THE SPILL (@the__spill) May 5, 2020
Irish citizens return old favor, help Native American tribe hit by virus https://t.co/NvqIbP2Efg— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 5, 2020
This is a smart, bipartisan, temporary fix to bolster the healthcare workforce during COVID-19. Congress should consider the 'Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act' in the next relief package. Kudos to the senators leading the way: Perdue, Durbin, Coons, & Young. https://t.co/1TQAwJUfPP— Matthew La Corte (@MLaCorte_) May 5, 2020
Hertz may file for bankruptcy https://t.co/fAr6R9174J— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 5, 2020
Really interesting thread *with pictures!* on flying from the #UK to #Israel in times of #Corona https://t.co/17tYHwKPBv
@ NYTimes.com coronavirus live updates for NY region, May 5
Fifteen children, many of whom had the coronavirus, have recently been hospitalized in New York City with a mysterious syndrome that doctors do not yet fully understand but that has also been reported in several European countries, health officials announced on Monday night.
NYT's scoop: "U.S. QUIETLY FEARS VIRUS'S DAILY TOLL WILL SOON DOUBLE." Trump's response: "I know nothing about it. I don't know anything about it. Nobody told me that. I think it's — I think it's false, I think it’s fake news." pic.twitter.com/nKNHJwRb6q— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 5, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The ACLU?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 6:57am
Helps to read whole article of the ink. They are featured in the last two paragraphs, as a summary. Alternately, if not liking reading, one could use the search function on one's browser.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:28am
I read the article. Two white men were initially not charged for the homicide of a black jogger by two DAs. The third DA is waiting for a grand jury. After reading about the homicide and the failure to seek justice in the early portion of the case. My question remains, "The ACLU?".
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:32am
You sure are one hard-headed mother*cker.
And this pisses me off because I think it's exactly the tactic that's guaranteed to go nowhere or work backwards - that whites can be horrified by the murder of a black guy innocently out jogging in broad daylight, while wont be too sympathetic towards a sneaky kid hanging around cars at night, jumping a security watchman & beating him. [having Shaun King involved also doesn't help]
And I couldn't help but notice the similarity in this young man's murder and the hit job on Cade in Ozark - not that Cade didn't well deserve it, Aubrey not.
(even a HUGE if whether Aubrey had anything to do with whatever burglaries, renegade justice is certainly not condoned in a case where the 2 killers didn't even report their suspiscions, and death is a way over the top penalty for robberies. Just as it would be for Trayvon if he hadn't surprised a neighborhood watch guy at night & started beating him)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:41am
The ACLU won't be trying the case. The ACLU is not a factor.
The media has conducted interviews with the mother and her attorney.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 9:35am
If the ACLU wasn't a factor, they wouldn't have a quote from the ACLU, would they? These orgs help raise public response. If they screw it up, public interest wanes. But ignore the news ecosystem and whatever you prefer.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 2:40pm
The black community pushed the DAs. The family used the head of the NAACP as their spokesman. The paper used the ACLU.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/the-shooting-of-ahmaud-arbery-an-unarmed-black-man-is-roiling-georgia
BTW, the Boston Globe also made the connection to Trayvon Martin.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/05/06/nation/black-man-was-lynched-this-year-his-killers-have-yet-be-charged/
What amazes me is that after reading the tragic story, the Trayvon Martin comment is what set you off.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 3:04pm
News outlets linking the two cases
Washington Post
Arbery’s death came three days before the anniversary of the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla., said Andrea Young, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/05/05/ahmaud-arbery-killing/
New York Times
Mr. Arbery was killed three days before the anniversary of the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed African-American teenager whose confrontation with a Florida neighborhood watch captain, George Zimmerman, helped ignite the Black Lives Matter movement.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/26/us/ahmed-arbery-shooting-georgia.html
Atlanta Journal Constitution
Some have compared Arbery’s death to the 2012 fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, an African-American teenager from Sanford, Florida, killed by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented Martin’s parents, announced Tuesday he was now representing Arbery’s father.
https://www.ajc.com/news/local/bring-charges-against-brunswick-shooter/fz7taEww0Nqfedg8JgXm2K/
Newsweek
Arbery's death occurred three days before the eighth anniversary of the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia (ACLU-GA) called for "full transparency and accountability" as the investigation moved forward. "Both incidents are a reminder that white supremacy has been a foundation for our country and leads repeatedly to the targeting and harming people of color, particularly African Americans," the ACLU-GA said in an official statement. In 2012, a community watch member in Sanford, Florida, shot 17-year-old Martin as he was walking from a convenience store to the home of his father's fiancé. During the investigation that followed, Martin's shooter said he had followed the teenager because he looked suspicious.
https://www.newsweek.com/fatal-shooting-black-georgia-jogger-ahmaud-arbery-explained-1502385
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 3:26pm
Well, I don't much like black people being killed under horridly undeserved and unfair conditions. A black guy put in the back of a police van unsecured and driven/slung around til he dies. A black guy put in a chokehold and says he can't breath and dying. A black guy having his head pummelled into the pavement by a cop for 5 minutes. A white guy acting up but there's a black guy nearby so security arrests him instead despite all the people around saying it wasn't him.
And yet we have to dilute the outrage by bringing up a kid who attacked a neighborhood watch guy, pummeling him mercilessly. Well done, chaps.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 3:57pm
If there was no video, no one would face possible charges in this case. Arbery would have been a thug trying to steal something. Zimmerman is a sociopath who got away with a homicide because there was no video.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 4:08pm
Zimmerman got away with self-defense because there were witnesses. A jury found him innocent. It doesn't matter whether Trayvon ate Skittles or wore a hoodie. He jumped a neighborhood watch guy and that guy had permission for self-defense.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 4:18pm
Martin was defending himself from crazed Zimmerman. Zimmerman was told not to go after Martin.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 4:23pm
Jumping on someone from behind a corner and beating them is not "defending" unless that person had actively threatened or attacked earlier. Try "I had to blindside and beat up the black guy because he was walking behind me." Is that how you want the law to read?
"Crazed" is an unwarranted ad hominem you toss in to try to sway the argument. I've had a guy hang around my van and others in a lot and looking up to no good and sure enough later the door was jimmied and my toolkit was missing. Hard to believe, eh? (this guy was white - didn't really matter skin color - mattered obvious city behavior.)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 4:37pm
We know that Zimmerman went after Martin after being told not to. Zimmerman was the aggressor. In the case in Georgia, Arbery was assumed to be the aggressor. The video told a different tale.
Edit to add:
Given the connection made by news sites, many people do not agree that Martin was the aggressor. Zimmerman's subsequent behavior is consistent with a volatile personality.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:04pm
It was tried in court,
126 jurors. Wish that little detail away all you want.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:08pm
How can I wish it away?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:24pm
Well since a Jury decided it I guess it's true. No more appeals on death row cases I guess.
by Tom Jones (not verified) on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:31pm