The year is 2020. Amidst a global pandemic, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose says the Secretary of the Treasury and producer of Wonder Woman is "officially an asshole." In response, the Executive Producer of the Lego Movie asks what Rose has done for his country with the flag of Liberia. https://t.co/c0pMA3Hyqy— Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 7, 2020
While congress dithers, Vermont passed hazard pay for essential workers. https://t.co/nUPStJyx7H pic.twitter.com/IzIOPMt5L3— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 7, 2020
So far, red states and blue states are about evenly matched in their Test-and-Trace capabilities. Red states have a very slight advantage.— #TestAndTrace EVERYWHERE NOW (@Noahpinion) May 7, 2020
Exclusive: A coalition of online retailers backed by Amazon is launching a $2+ mil ad blitz opposing Trump’s demand that the Postal Service ratchet up its package delivery rates 4x to avoid bankruptcy.— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) May 6, 2020
First ads on Hannity and Rush.https://t.co/QMh7GCIjBa
How a plan to ‘capture’ Maduro went rogue https://t.co/DiJB6lAbKK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 7, 2020
A massive drop in car sales sparks new push in Congress to aid the auto industry, by @tonyromm https://t.co/KSTkhDhoJG— Damian Paletta (@damianpaletta) May 6, 2020
Researcher 'on verge of making very significant' coronavirus findings shot to death https://t.co/eq0KNPkYQb— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 6, 2020
Following five nights of unrest, a fraught but fragile calm has returned to the poor suburbs of northern Paris, where many youths feel abandoned after a quarter of the city’s population fled the lockdown. https://t.co/NjDMDK5oHy— New Statesman (@NewStatesman) May 2, 2020
“Eleven percent of Republicans switched their party affiliation between December 2015 and March 2017, according to Pew. But surveys suggest that the share of Democrats switching affiliation in that same period is about the same.” https://t.co/qaWNaQCVs3— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 5, 2020
Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He recuperated without problems. Paul did not wear a mask when he returned to Congress, stating that he is immune. There is no scientific data to support his assumption.
The factory guidelines are that everyone should wear a mask
You wear a mask to protect others
You wear googles to protect yourself
Italy's mafia mobsters are all using the COVID-19 outbreak to step in as an alternative to the state, offering those food parcels to presumably step in later on to take over the business. Scorcese-esque. https://t.co/GSUFyVflUR— THE SPILL (@the__spill) May 5, 2020
Irish citizens return old favor, help Native American tribe hit by virus https://t.co/NvqIbP2Efg— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 5, 2020
Wasn't Mnuchin in Pantera?
BTW, Mick and Sir Paul are having their quibbles yet again. 56 years later, so cute but haven't got all the Kinks out yet.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 12:48am