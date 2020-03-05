The year is 2020. Amidst a global pandemic, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose says the Secretary of the Treasury and producer of Wonder Woman is "officially an asshole." In response, the Executive Producer of the Lego Movie asks what Rose has done for his country with the flag of Liberia. https://t.co/c0pMA3Hyqy
Exclusive: A coalition of online retailers backed by Amazon is launching a $2+ mil ad blitz opposing Trump’s demand that the Postal Service ratchet up its package delivery rates 4x to avoid bankruptcy.
Following five nights of unrest, a fraught but fragile calm has returned to the poor suburbs of northern Paris, where many youths feel abandoned after a quarter of the city’s population fled the lockdown. https://t.co/NjDMDK5oHy
“Eleven percent of Republicans switched their party affiliation between December 2015 and March 2017, according to Pew. But surveys suggest that the share of Democrats switching affiliation in that same period is about the same.” https://t.co/qaWNaQCVs3
Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He recuperated without problems. Paul did not wear a mask when he returned to Congress, stating that he is immune. There is no scientific data to support his assumption.
Italy's mafia mobsters are all using the COVID-19 outbreak to step in as an alternative to the state, offering those food parcels to presumably step in later on to take over the business. Scorcese-esque. https://t.co/GSUFyVflUR
Comments
& air pollution link?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/04/is-air-pollution-making-th...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 8:53am
From the article
It appears other factors are also in play in the UK. Looking at race helps target prevention efforts
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/01/british-bame-covid-19-death-rate-more-than-twice-that-of-whites
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 9:45am
Note the word "Investigating" rather than "Concluded". But thanks for quoting the article back to us - we were having trouble reading.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 10:10am
More on obesity from UK
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/coronavirus-obesity-doubles-risk...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 2:34am