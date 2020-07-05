    DoJ Craziness Thread

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 2:59pm |

    DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.

    DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.

    What else?

    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm

    Next, as per the SCOTUS stopping the vote count in Florida in 2000, or disenfranchising voters due to "fraudulent voting";

    July, 2020  - Under a Trump Executive order, the DOJ has ordered that under threat of imprisonment and fines, COVID-19 death certificates must each be validated by AG Bob Barr, as misreporting by doctors and hospitals of the deaths is "a violation of the presidents rights under the 14th Amendment, and unfair due to widespread fraudulent activity in coroner's offices, ER departments and hospitals by Never Trumpers and "out the back door" black market sellers of masks and PPE'.

    Robert's SCOTUS has overruled a lower court stay on the Executive Order, saying they traditionally give deference to Republican presidents seeking re-election' and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case sometime in 2021 or 2022.


    by NCD on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:55pm

