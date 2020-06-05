When social distancing was recommended six states announced they wouldn´t participate

and I listed them here.How have they done since then?

April 10 20th Today

Nevada 2571 3800 5695

North Dakota 293 600 1266

South Dakota 528 1140 2721

Nebraska 635 1600 6400

Iowa 1388 3100 10111

Arkansas 1146 1900 3525

The Times ranks states as to their growth of cases .

Compared wth the rest of the country Nevada has been down

proportionately and Iowa has been up( because of meat packing.

The other 4 were normal.

Overall , deciding to downplay social distancing seemed to

have worked.. For them.