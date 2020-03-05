Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"We're here to solve problems" (Been there, learned that--Windows--problems? ) Working with W.H.O. Highly recommend spending the time to listen. Ignore the Trump clown side show for a while and listen to what's really going on. Extremely reassuring about the "fear of the unknown" thing. I haven't seen Dr. Sanjay Gupta smile so much in a real long time!
Part 4: CNN coronavirus town hall (April 30)
Bill Gates discusses coronavirus testing and vaccine efforts with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a CNN town hall.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 4:43pm
Same problem everywhere opening up if you don't follow Bill's plan:
But don't fear, it's part of the equation of people learnin': we can't go back to the way it was. Not gonna happen. Not until a huge number of people around the world are vaccinated. Time to realize reality is actually part of the plan. Fruitless waste of time to lecture, they'll figure it out eventually.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 5:09pm
Nate Silver does not have respect for the White House's model:
Ironic that Microsoft is part of the dis.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 9:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 10:34pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 11:18pm
That said, in the U.S., there this shadow coronavirus government which represents us and which is advising many governors of U.S. states and our medical community looks to them for info. as well:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 11:25pm
our strain in the west is the mutant and more contagious:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 2:06pm
Is it okay to be just a little disheartened?
by moat on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 2:38pm
maybe this will help, she's a virologist @ Columbia:
Scientists are partisan in their very own way, methinks
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 7:22pm
The process does bring into sharp relief why the peer review has to unfold. A certain number of arguments have been argued well enough to create a consensus amongst those who can participate in the argument. Other claims are still being considered.
It is unlike partisan differences because the scientists live within a different code.
by moat on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 6:18pm
If I remember correctly, Mr. Gates was pretty sure this had already started...
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 11:10pm
Yes. Gates said he was planning on building 7 different kinds.
I hope this is more than a plan.
It should be propelled by Federal efforts and resources.
by moat on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:29am
In other news about not having a plan there is Ezra Klein:
by moat on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 6:29pm
thanks much cause I actually saw him start on this on the teevee but then I distracted from watching it by a phone call!
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:30pm