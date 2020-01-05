Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade 's allegations
A model of what could be happening on a larger scale.
(CNN)A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.
Pittsburgh made the same declaration
https://www.post-gazette.com/local/city/2019/12/11/Pittsburgh-City-council-racism-health-crisis-pension-offset-Burgess-Harris/stories/201912110101
On Feb. 27, Corbett posted a tweet that lamented the lack of diversity on President Trump’s coronavirus task force: “The task force is largely people (white men) he appointed to their positions as director of blah blah institute. They are indebted to serve him NOT the people.”
And, as public health officials were reporting startling data that showed that the virus was disproportionately killing African Americans, Corbett vented on Twitter. “I tweet for the people who will die when doctors has to choose who gets the last ventilator and ultimately … who lives,” she wrote March 29. When someone responded that the virus “is a way to get rid of us,” Corbett replied: “Some have gone as far to call it genocide. I plead the fifth.”
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has made false and misleading statements about two veteran inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their investigation in Syria.
While congress dithers, Vermont passed hazard pay for essential workers. https://t.co/nUPStJyx7H pic.twitter.com/IzIOPMt5L3— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 7, 2020
The year is 2020. Amidst a global pandemic, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose says the Secretary of the Treasury and producer of Wonder Woman is "officially an asshole." In response, the Executive Producer of the Lego Movie asks what Rose has done for his country with the flag of Liberia. https://t.co/c0pMA3Hyqy— Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 7, 2020
So far, red states and blue states are about evenly matched in their Test-and-Trace capabilities. Red states have a very slight advantage.— #TestAndTrace EVERYWHERE NOW (@Noahpinion) May 7, 2020
Exclusive: A coalition of online retailers backed by Amazon is launching a $2+ mil ad blitz opposing Trump’s demand that the Postal Service ratchet up its package delivery rates 4x to avoid bankruptcy.— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) May 6, 2020
First ads on Hannity and Rush.https://t.co/QMh7GCIjBa
How a plan to ‘capture’ Maduro went rogue https://t.co/DiJB6lAbKK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 7, 2020
A massive drop in car sales sparks new push in Congress to aid the auto industry, by @tonyromm https://t.co/KSTkhDhoJG— Damian Paletta (@damianpaletta) May 6, 2020
Researcher 'on verge of making very significant' coronavirus findings shot to death https://t.co/eq0KNPkYQb— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 6, 2020
Comments
Axelrod on the vetting he went through to be Obama's V.P.:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 12:51am
Lawyering up (Trump backer + Russia's Sputnik lawyer) - sharks out for blood
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:35pm
Sounds like just trying the vast Scaife right wing conspiracy allover again, like there's nothing new in the arsenal, no social media, no cancel culture, all kinds of other things they could do. I just have this feeling that kids these days aren't going to get into it, not going to make a point to tune in to hear Victoria Toensing & Joe Di Genova's spin on it on Geraldo's show. Not right now but maybe later as there's much more interesting stuff to follow, If I feel up to it, I must check in on what David Brock thinks about all of this....
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:45pm
How much Oxy to feed it...?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:50pm