When social distancing was recommended six states announced they wouldn´t participate
and I listed them here.How have they done since then?
April 10 20th Today
Nevada 2571 3800 5695
North Dakota 293 600 1266
South Dakota 528 1140 2721
Nebraska 635 1600 6400
Iowa 1388 3100 10111
Arkansas 1146 1900 3525
The Times ranks states as to their growth of cases .
Compared wth the rest of the country Nevada has been down
proportionately and Iowa has been up( because of meat packing.
The other 4 were normal.
Overall , deciding to downplay social distancing seemed to
have worked.. For them.
Comments
Doubling infections every 10-12 days is "working"? Sure, could be worse - and probably is due to lack of tests to know for sure.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 4:46pm
I think he is employing "sarcasm."
It is a Boomer thing, you wouldn't understand.
/sarcasm
by moat on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:01pm
I'll cross that drawbridge when I come to it. #HumorDeprivedPleaseDonate
Btw, is there an "ok greatest Gen" snappy meme comeback? Asking for a friend.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 12:42am
I, too, have a friend who could use one of those.
by moat on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 8:22am
April 10 20th 5th Today
Nevada 2571 3800 5695 5766
North Dakota 293 600 1266 1371
South Dakota 528 1140 2721 2905
Nebraska 635 1600 6400 7190
Iowa 1388 3100 10111 11059
Arkansas 1146 1900 3525 3694
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 10:35pm
John has a reminiscence. He accompanied bombers north until handing them over some place.
What he most remembered was seeing the colored umbrellas on the Lido . And his mixed reactions.
by Flavius on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 8:27am
Sorry, who's John?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 10:23am
Roger ´sNormand ś friend. He had the sort of opposite experience Plane hit and wasn ´t going to make the border. He knew what he preferred but since he was the only Jew he went on the intercom and took a vote.. They all said¨go for it and he did..
by Flavius on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 11:19pm
Odd, in a time of such madness there was such sanity and personal character. Now with so much less on the line it seems we crumble.
PS - Happy V-E Day - 75 yrs, seems like yesterday.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:12pm
My father flew in bombers out of Italy during WW2. He did not want to make it a badge of honor because of the suffering it caused.
by moat on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 6:04pm
Yeah, my Dad had some funny/scary tasks in the Cold War as well - more the shared relief that it was all over. Imagine cllebrations will be muted today with the pandemic, but somehow satisfying to be in Europe for this day - a pretty decent turn-in the last 75 overall. Shame the Brits didn't stick around, but they might be back.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:20pm
one way or another, that's like exactly the same attitude I got from all the WWII vets in family. It's was always like:well we did this stuff but it was nothing to crow about. Being old myself now I think about us asking them about it. And then I think: they were mostly kids, twenty-somethings, when that happened to them; they just did what they were told, what they were expected to do at the time, and thought about it all much later. Or not in some cases, just blank it out.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:36pm
I asked mine about The Right Stuff (great book, crappy movie from what I remember), and his response was pretty much "yeah, you could have made the biggest cockup in the world, but you're just sitting there going 'you dummy, look what you've gone and done'" - surprisingly little drama. This was outside of combat, but I'm sure a lot of battle stuff was same - just doing a job, and looks a lot different from outside than what the soldiers actually feel and go through. One description was how slow his response was, pissed and frustrated it was all taking so long - while those observing said they've never seen someone scramble so fast.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 10:01pm
on more thought after my above comment and yours.
I said many of the WWII guys were just doing what they were told maybe thought a bit on it much later. Well, doh, many of them didn't even know how to think, they were just out of high school and didn't go to college until AFTER, courtesy of the G.I. Bill. Many the first in their family to be taught to actually think about what they were doing in life, and to have a little bit of extra time to do so (until they produce so many more mouths to feed, without extended family to help, that is.)
We often presume too little change has happened.
Just with education level, there has been a incredibly recent revolution as far as "masses" are concerned. Is like all of a sudden, a college education is a birthright. This wasn't the case not so long ago.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 10:31pm
Sorry , instead of responding to any of your several leads I ll return . To late 1944 in a field on the safe side of the Swiss border.
Where he didn´t remain long.
Perhaps incorrectly Norman (I corrected the name) instead of honoring the ¨ pledge ¨ to remain in Switzerland, didn ´t . Crossed into France and rejoined the Allied forces.
And then , years later, spent a certain amount of time playing golf with John.
by Flavius on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 11:48pm
The Norman conquest looked more impressive on big screen.
+Didn't even know Jean D'Arc played golf - turns out a terror on the back nine. "Playing thru!!!" Had the Axis on the run. Drinks on me in the clubhouse.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 3:34am
You won 't be surprised I ´m sure that Norman , whom I only knew from his sisterś occasional party was very low key. His story I mostly know from the family.
I agree wth your comment above . What grace under pressure !And not just on his part. The other members of the crew at some points in the descent , could see the german air strips and knew that whatever else the ultimate consequences for him , Norman could have just gone down there.
Whereas the swiss border might or might not be achievable, It would have enough for any one of them to have said "Ohne mich baby , my vote is for getting this thing down ¨.
1940 Anti semitism wasn t confined to the Vaterland as was evidenced at the America First ( sound familiar?) rallies almost till Pearl Harbour.
But not on that one way flight 100 yards into Switzerland.
by Flavius on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:36am
Yep, there they spoke Schweizerdeutsch (fortunately for Norman), a much freer & more melodic variant.
Yo-de-lay-dee-who!
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:17am