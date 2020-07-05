Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.
DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.
What else?
DOJ has officially gone to SCOTUS to stay the DC Circuit's ruling to turn over Mueller grand jury materials to the House, arguing it would suffer irreparable harm if it had to release the info: https://t.co/F00eeEhqjm pic.twitter.com/KZnPdP9VPQ— Jacqueline Thomsen (@jacq_thomsen) May 7, 2020
Historic levels of unemployment including the lowest employment to population ratio - 51.3% - ever recorded. This is a disaster. https://t.co/qqPfXk54ZF— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 8, 2020
Corona & Flushing are both dense Queens neighborhoods with limited access to health care and similar socioeconomic profiles. Yet their rates of Covid cases are vastly different. https://t.co/5121O3Lomq via @annjychoi & @J__Velasquez in @THECITYNY
This is the most under-reported story of the entire pandemic. Nationwide in the US, nearly 40% of deaths have occurred in nursing homes. In Europe it's close to half. https://t.co/3WB2agJoVH— Neoliberal Schill (@BotSchill) May 8, 2020
"Is there any privilege anywhere that rivals that of the good-looking?" https://t.co/FfTbgHvj0Z via @intelligencer— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) May 8, 2020
“And I’ll tell you, the whole world is excited watching us because we’re leading the world,” he (Trump) said, in an updated pat on the back this week.
He’s right about the leading part: Every 49 seconds or so, throughout the first week in May, an American has been dying of this disease. With 1.3 million reported cases, the United States, just five percent of the world’s population, has nearly 33 percent of the sick. With more than 75,000 deaths, we’re at the front of the pack as well. No country comes close on all three measures.
Globally, the average death rate is 34 people per million residents. In the United States, it’s more than six times higher — 232 per million.
Senate GOP breaks with Trump on Covid-19 testing: 'We ought to step it up' - CNNPolitics https://t.co/r3XCH18scE— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 8, 2020
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, May 7, with VIDEO
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will soon unveil a coronavirus relief package that he described as “Rooseveltian” in its scope and size.
By Julia Manchester @ TheHill.com, May 7
[....] experts say many in the state appeared to take a diligent approach on their own to COVID-19.
“Many older people self-quarantined before being told to do so by the governor,” said Laurence Barton, a crisis management and public safety professor at the University of Central Florida. “That decision by an older population may have well saved, in my opinion, tens of thousands of lives.”
The coup that never was: How a disinformation campaign created the illusion of political chaos in Qatar https://t.co/RZHLl7SDXQ via @Dr_Ulrichsen pic.twitter.com/bOJmkTwNVQ— Stuart Wallace (@StuartLWallace) May 8, 2020
A model of what could be happening on a larger scale.
(CNN)A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.
Pittsburgh made the same declaration
https://www.post-gazette.com/local/city/2019/12/11/Pittsburgh-City-council-racism-health-crisis-pension-offset-Burgess-Harris/stories/201912110101
On Feb. 27, Corbett posted a tweet that lamented the lack of diversity on President Trump’s coronavirus task force: “The task force is largely people (white men) he appointed to their positions as director of blah blah institute. They are indebted to serve him NOT the people.”
And, as public health officials were reporting startling data that showed that the virus was disproportionately killing African Americans, Corbett vented on Twitter. “I tweet for the people who will die when doctors has to choose who gets the last ventilator and ultimately … who lives,” she wrote March 29. When someone responded that the virus “is a way to get rid of us,” Corbett replied: “Some have gone as far to call it genocide. I plead the fifth.”
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has made false and misleading statements about two veteran inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their investigation in Syria.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm
Next, as per the SCOTUS stopping the vote count in Florida in 2000, or disenfranchising voters due to "fraudulent voting";
Robert's SCOTUS has overruled a lower court stay on the Executive Order and its enforcement, saying they traditionally "give deference to Republican presidents seeking election" and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case sometime in 2021 or 2022. The COVID-19 death total has since the DOJ action, entered a rapid decline in numbers.
by NCD on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:51pm
Thanks, reading the impartial court decision helps to clarify the germane issues.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:58am
Sentencing turned totally personal.
Please Trump is the name of the game.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/07/top-prosecutor-in-flynn-case-ab...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:19am
Trump threatens Wray's 10 year appt
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 10:04am
Fire him, Pence can run the FBI, HE WAS ELECTED!.
Trump needs to clean out whoever is sending out all those food stamps too. Nobody can eat that much, many, many many billions wasted COULD BE USED ON PAINTING THE WALL!
by NCD on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:12am
"We don't need no jalapeños. We don't need no guacomol..."
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:28am
I have no inclination to defend Trump whom I despise or Barr or anybody else that comes to mind in the current administration. I also see no reason to give any benefit of doubt to the spawn of J. Edgar Hoover. The story of Flynn is distorted greatly in different directions depending on which side is telling but is only one part of a bigger story, one which is not as simple and cut and dried as so many would have it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:30pm
So you've got a new bromance with Turley, who can't seem to find anything wrong with the new National Security Advisor lying to the incoming President about his lobbying activity with Turkey (including discussing kidnapping a US resident out of the country), along with telling our major enemy that it's ok they interfered with the election - the sanctions the current President has on will be dropped ASAP after inauguration.
And then Flynn got a sweetheart deal to just admit he lied - no jail time, a gentleman's agreement to leave his son alone - which he agreed to *TWICE* under oath to a judge - but then decided to get a new attorney to contest it, and when she went utter batshit crazy, refiling the same inane Brady shit over and over, Barr decided to step right in and call it quits - snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
So, Lulu's back, eh? Just remember, it's over when it's over - there's still a rather pissed off judge involved, and they're not going to snow him likely.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:49pm