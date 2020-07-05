Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Fascinating longish read to take one's mind off of coronavirus, discovered @ Arts & Letters Daily with the intro. “The secret of black intellectuals is that we have other interests.” Darryl Pinckney, Margo Jefferson, and others discuss race and intellectual life... more »
Since it says "Part I", I presume there will eventually be more.
I still remember a comment from Alejo Carpentier, a writer and composer who'd gone into exile several times, on how he could work and somehow endorse Castro's repressive Cuba, effectively "I am concerned with time, with centuries, not these temporary political matters." Perhaps not entirely honestly, but still, is everyone in society required to champion the exact same things, morals, causes, protests, world views...? Is that not repression in itself? Where's Whitman's "I contain multitudes", for the individual, for the class, for the group, for the nation's and cultures? Why does "diversity" get dragged down by this suburban "conformity"?
Finished the first section. Interesting read.
Poor Coates takes it the chin as do current students walking around with scowls due to anger about racial inequality. The panelists note the progress made in the last 50 years. It is noteworthy that the panelists seem to ignore the dramatic decrease in crime since the 90s. This decrease occurred despite the popularity of rap music. Teen pregnancies have also decreased. Unwed mothers remain with us despite's the plunge in crime. This overlooking of new data by Orlando Patterson was pointed out in a New Yorker article.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2015/02/09/dont-like
It would be nice to have more discussions between the culturalists and the structuralists.
Get to the rest of the article over the weekend.
While the peak in homicides and crime in general was a landmark achievement, it's nearly 30 years on. What's the next act? Of course having a decent government, no economic crash, no pandemic are easential to a new stage.
It will be interesting to see what happens to violent crime. If it continues a downward trend despite severe economic hardship, pandemic deaths impacting minority communities, and the Trump government , we will all be searching for answers.
Crime falls under hygiene factors.
Need motivators in the next stage.
Humans are biological oscillators. Academicians are sometimes slow to adapt to change. As we watch the response to the coronavirus and see new phenomena occurring with asymptomatic hypoxia, blood clotting disorders, strokes, right heart failure, abnormal heart vessels in children, etc, we see the limitations of our perceptions. Ventilator therapy has changed. The pathophysiology is not understood. Researchers are truly observers.
I view the same thing happening in the social sciences. There is a box (or triangle) and we try to force observations to fit the triangle. The homicide rate decreased despite hardcore rap, unwed mothers, poverty, etc. Models do not explain what we see. We then observe and record results rather than force what we see into a figure previously created. We may need more than one dimension.
The panelists are confused by why they see scowls on campus. This tells us that their models are crap.
Wow, are you dismissing the 2 most influential organizational psychologists of the last century because... what exactly? You don't like triangles? (a pyramid, technically - and that's Maslow - Herzberg's the two-factor theory.
(Maslow introduced positive aspects into Psychology - not just a bag of problems, but positive aspects too. - try it sometime)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abraham_Maslow#Maslow's_contributions
Doesn't seem to be helping the panelists understand why their students are pissed.
