Was there, lived through it. Never paid much attention to that Brexit thing?

Stirring words from The Queen.



"The wartime generation knew that the best way to honour those who did not come back from the war was to ensure that it didn't happen again.



"The greatest tribute to their sacrifice is that countries who were once sworn enemies are now friends." pic.twitter.com/ksg9IZFnyr — Cllr Luisa Porritt (@LuisaPorritt) May 8, 2020

(Since we were talking "greatest gen" on another thread, came to mind Liz actually is a very good representative of her generation, it'slike it's the only generation she "gets".)