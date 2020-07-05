    DoJ Craziness Thread

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 2:59pm |

    DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.

    DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.

    What else?

    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm

    Next, as per the SCOTUS stopping the vote count in Florida in 2000, or disenfranchising voters due to "fraudulent voting";

    July, 2020  - Under a Trump Executive order, the DOJ has ordered that under threat of imprisonment and fines, COVID-19 death certificates must each be validated by AG Bob Barr, as misreporting by doctors and hospitals of the deaths is, according to AG Barr: 

    "a violation of the presidents rights under the 14th Amendment, and unfair to a sitting president to be associated with malfeasance and partisan attacks related to a pandemic for which he has rapidly and effectively taken every action to protect the American people. This is something for historians to decide decades hence. It is widely known that due to widespread fraudulent Democratic Party incited activity in coroner's offices, ER departments and hospitals and "out the back door" black market sellers of masks and PPE that the causes of death in many, many cases have been erroneously and disgracefully misused to attack this president".

    Robert's SCOTUS has overruled a lower court stay on the Executive Order and its enforcement, saying they traditionally "give deference to Republican presidents seeking election" and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case sometime in 2021 or 2022. The COVID-19 death total has since the DOJ action, entered a rapid decline in numbers.


    by NCD on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:51pm

    Thanks, reading the impartial court decision helps to clarify the germane issues.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:14pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:58am

    Sentencing turned totally personal.
    Please Trump is the name of the game.
    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/07/top-prosecutor-in-flynn-case-ab...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:19am

    Trump threatens Wray's 10 year appt


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 10:04am

    Fire him, Pence can run the FBI, HE WAS ELECTED!.

    Trump needs to clean out whoever is sending out all those food stamps too. Nobody can eat that much, many, many many billions wasted COULD BE USED ON PAINTING THE WALL!


    by NCD on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:12am

    "We don't need no jalapeños. We don't need no guacomol..."


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:28am

    I have no inclination to defend Trump whom I despise or Barr or anybody else that comes to mind in the current administration.  I also see no reason to give any benefit of doubt to the spawn of J. Edgar Hoover. The story of Flynn is distorted greatly in different directions depending on which side is telling but is only one part of a bigger story, one which is not as simple and cut and dried as so many would have it.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:30pm

    So you've got a new bromance with Turley, who can't seem to find anything wrong with the new National Security Advisor lying to the incoming President about his lobbying activity with Turkey (including discussing kidnapping a US resident out of the country), along with telling our major enemy that it's ok they interfered with the election - the sanctions the current President has on will be dropped ASAP after inauguration.

    And then Flynn got a sweetheart deal to just admit he lied - no jail time, a gentleman's agreement to leave his son alone - which he agreed to *TWICE* under oath to a judge - but then decided to get a new attorney to contest it, and when she went utter batshit crazy, refiling the same inane Brady shit over and over, Barr decided to step right in and call it quits - snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

    So, Lulu's back, eh? Just remember, it's over when it's over - there's still a rather pissed off judge involved, and they're not going to snow him likely.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:49pm

    Sullivan specifically made him repeat his guilty plea in open court to put the kibosh on this sort of bullshit. And now the DOJ becomes a coconspirator.
     


    by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 3:45pm

    The important charges of the Turley article, to my mind, are that the reporting of the issue by CNN is bad and that the FBI had some bad actors driving the prosecution who were given a pass. I do not believe that either charge qualifies as bullshit since they are both self evidently true regardless any judgement of Flynn. Your mileage obviously varies.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 9:55pm

