Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
(CNN)A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.
How the threat of COVID-19 is affecting people across Africa https://t.co/H2ngBc1DfD #COVID19 #coronavirus #Africa pic.twitter.com/t5n63MDDFo
By Kate Proctor @ TheGuardian.com, May 8
Stringent quarantine measures to be announced to prevent second wave of coronavirus
Legendary Ebola discoverer Peter Piot reflecting w/ COVID in . “I read a study yesterday that concluded you have 30% chance of dying if u end up in a UK hospital w/ #COVID19. That’s about same overall mortality rate as for Ebola in 2014 in West Africa.” https://t.co/Jg1PjxZmrE
Over the years, Glynn County police officers have been accused of covering up allegations of misconduct, tampering with a crime scene, interfering in an investigation of a police shooting and retaliating against fellow officers who cooperated with outside investigators.
The police chief was indicted days after Mr. Arbery’s killing on charges related to an alleged cover-up of an officer’s sexual relationship with an informant. The chief, John Powell, had been hired to clean up the department, which the Glynn County manager described last fall as suffering from poor training, outdated policies and “a culture of cronyism.”
Exclusive - Hackers linked to Iran have targeted staff at Gilead Sciences in recent weeks, the U.S. pharma giant whose antiviral drug remdesivir is the only treatment so far proven to help patients infected with COVID-19 https://t.co/159ISmkwRt— Jack Stubbs (@jc_stubbs) May 8, 2020
Historic levels of unemployment including the lowest employment to population ratio - 51.3% - ever recorded. This is a disaster. https://t.co/qqPfXk54ZF— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 8, 2020
Corona & Flushing are both dense Queens neighborhoods with limited access to health care and similar socioeconomic profiles. Yet their rates of Covid cases are vastly different. https://t.co/5121O3Lomq via @annjychoi & @J__Velasquez in @THECITYNY
This is the most under-reported story of the entire pandemic. Nationwide in the US, nearly 40% of deaths have occurred in nursing homes. In Europe it's close to half. https://t.co/3WB2agJoVH— Neoliberal Schill (@BotSchill) May 8, 2020
"Is there any privilege anywhere that rivals that of the good-looking?" https://t.co/FfTbgHvj0Z via @intelligencer— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) May 8, 2020
“And I’ll tell you, the whole world is excited watching us because we’re leading the world,” he (Trump) said, in an updated pat on the back this week.
He’s right about the leading part: Every 49 seconds or so, throughout the first week in May, an American has been dying of this disease. With 1.3 million reported cases, the United States, just five percent of the world’s population, has nearly 33 percent of the sick. With more than 75,000 deaths, we’re at the front of the pack as well. No country comes close on all three measures.
Globally, the average death rate is 34 people per million residents. In the United States, it’s more than six times higher — 232 per million.
Senate GOP breaks with Trump on Covid-19 testing: 'We ought to step it up' - CNNPolitics https://t.co/r3XCH18scE— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 8, 2020
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, May 7, with VIDEO
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will soon unveil a coronavirus relief package that he described as “Rooseveltian” in its scope and size.
By Julia Manchester @ TheHill.com, May 7
[....] experts say many in the state appeared to take a diligent approach on their own to COVID-19.
“Many older people self-quarantined before being told to do so by the governor,” said Laurence Barton, a crisis management and public safety professor at the University of Central Florida. “That decision by an older population may have well saved, in my opinion, tens of thousands of lives.”
The coup that never was: How a disinformation campaign created the illusion of political chaos in Qatar https://t.co/RZHLl7SDXQ via @Dr_Ulrichsen pic.twitter.com/bOJmkTwNVQ— Stuart Wallace (@StuartLWallace) May 8, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Maggie Haberman has selected out a quote to emphasize from this story:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 10:53pm
We can only hope.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:55am
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 2:29pm
All that social distancing between Pence and Women over the years is really paying off.
by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 3:39pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:00pm
Does he call them *all* "Mother"?
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:06pm
Maggie again, sounding pissed:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:48pm
throw in Ivanka's personal assistant and 35 secret service members
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:01am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:03am