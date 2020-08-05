Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Was there, lived through it. Never paid much attention to that Brexit thing?
Stirring words from The Queen.— Cllr Luisa Porritt (@LuisaPorritt) May 8, 2020
"The wartime generation knew that the best way to honour those who did not come back from the war was to ensure that it didn't happen again.
"The greatest tribute to their sacrifice is that countries who were once sworn enemies are now friends." pic.twitter.com/ksg9IZFnyr
(Since we were talking "greatest gen" on another thread, came to mind Liz actually is a very good representative of her generation, it'slike it's the only generation she "gets".)
Gwynyth Paltrow & Kendall Jenner, maybe not so much, but this foodie fight and biz description from Chrissie Teigen - maybe it's not all so quick and easy and soulless as we assume, more labor of love, less social media vamping?
this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp
How the threat of COVID-19 is affecting people across Africa https://t.co/H2ngBc1DfD #COVID19 #coronavirus #Africa pic.twitter.com/t5n63MDDFo
By Kate Proctor @ TheGuardian.com, May 8
Stringent quarantine measures to be announced to prevent second wave of coronavirus
Legendary Ebola discoverer Peter Piot reflecting w/ COVID in . “I read a study yesterday that concluded you have 30% chance of dying if u end up in a UK hospital w/ #COVID19. That’s about same overall mortality rate as for Ebola in 2014 in West Africa.” https://t.co/Jg1PjxZmrE
Over the years, Glynn County police officers have been accused of covering up allegations of misconduct, tampering with a crime scene, interfering in an investigation of a police shooting and retaliating against fellow officers who cooperated with outside investigators.
The police chief was indicted days after Mr. Arbery’s killing on charges related to an alleged cover-up of an officer’s sexual relationship with an informant. The chief, John Powell, had been hired to clean up the department, which the Glynn County manager described last fall as suffering from poor training, outdated policies and “a culture of cronyism.”
Exclusive - Hackers linked to Iran have targeted staff at Gilead Sciences in recent weeks, the U.S. pharma giant whose antiviral drug remdesivir is the only treatment so far proven to help patients infected with COVID-19 https://t.co/159ISmkwRt— Jack Stubbs (@jc_stubbs) May 8, 2020
Historic levels of unemployment including the lowest employment to population ratio - 51.3% - ever recorded. This is a disaster. https://t.co/qqPfXk54ZF— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 8, 2020
Corona & Flushing are both dense Queens neighborhoods with limited access to health care and similar socioeconomic profiles. Yet their rates of Covid cases are vastly different. https://t.co/5121O3Lomq via @annjychoi & @J__Velasquez in @THECITYNY
This is the most under-reported story of the entire pandemic. Nationwide in the US, nearly 40% of deaths have occurred in nursing homes. In Europe it's close to half. https://t.co/3WB2agJoVH— Neoliberal Schill (@BotSchill) May 8, 2020
"Is there any privilege anywhere that rivals that of the good-looking?" https://t.co/FfTbgHvj0Z via @intelligencer— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) May 8, 2020
“And I’ll tell you, the whole world is excited watching us because we’re leading the world,” he (Trump) said, in an updated pat on the back this week.
He’s right about the leading part: Every 49 seconds or so, throughout the first week in May, an American has been dying of this disease. With 1.3 million reported cases, the United States, just five percent of the world’s population, has nearly 33 percent of the sick. With more than 75,000 deaths, we’re at the front of the pack as well. No country comes close on all three measures.
Globally, the average death rate is 34 people per million residents. In the United States, it’s more than six times higher — 232 per million.
Senate GOP breaks with Trump on Covid-19 testing: 'We ought to step it up' - CNNPolitics https://t.co/r3XCH18scE— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 8, 2020
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, May 7, with VIDEO
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will soon unveil a coronavirus relief package that he described as “Rooseveltian” in its scope and size.
The Beeb on the speech and other UK celebrations of the day:
VE Day: UK's streets not empty as filled with love, says Queen
24 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:57pm
That was very good.
by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:40pm
Oops, VE Day-1 it seems - jumped the gun, ruined the parade.
(similar accomodations were made to have the Americans hold up in Pilsen so Russians could "liberate" a largely abandoned-by-Germans Prague.)
Another anecdote from Is Paris Burning? where a radiojournalist flew to London for critical dental surgery, secure in the knowledge that Paris liberation was weeks away, only to hear on the way that a secret agreement with Allies and an insubordinate local German commander had allowed a French unit to slip in for the coup-de-grace ahead of schedule (and before the city could be detonated under Hitler's orders).
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/05/08/reporting_germanys...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:41am