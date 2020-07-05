    DoJ Craziness Thread

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 2:59pm |

    DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.

    DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.

    What else?

    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm

    Next, as per the SCOTUS stopping the vote count in Florida in 2000, or disenfranchising voters due to "fraudulent voting";

    July, 2020  - Under a Trump Executive order, the DOJ has ordered that under threat of imprisonment and fines, COVID-19 death certificates must each be validated by AG Bob Barr, as misreporting by doctors and hospitals of the deaths is, according to AG Barr: 

    "a violation of the presidents rights under the 14th Amendment, and unfair to a sitting president to be associated with malfeasance and partisan attacks related to a pandemic for which he has rapidly and effectively taken every action to protect the American people. This is something for historians to decide decades hence. It is widely known that due to widespread fraudulent Democratic Party incited activity in coroner's offices, ER departments and hospitals and "out the back door" black market sellers of masks and PPE that the causes of death in many, many cases have been erroneously and disgracefully misused to attack this president".

    Robert's SCOTUS has overruled a lower court stay on the Executive Order and its enforcement, saying they traditionally "give deference to Republican presidents seeking election" and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case sometime in 2021 or 2022. The COVID-19 death total has since the DOJ action, entered a rapid decline in numbers.


    by NCD on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:51pm

    Thanks, reading the impartial court decision helps to clarify the germane issues.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:14pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:58am

    Sentencing turned totally personal.
    Please Trump is the name of the game.
    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/07/top-prosecutor-in-flynn-case-ab...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:19am

    Trump threatens Wray's 10 year appt


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 10:04am

    Fire him, Pence can run the FBI, HE WAS ELECTED!.

    Trump needs to clean out whoever is sending out all those food stamps too. Nobody can eat that much, many, many many billions wasted COULD BE USED ON PAINTING THE WALL!


    by NCD on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:12am

    "We don't need no jalapeños. We don't need no guacomol..."


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:29am


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:28am

    I have no inclination to defend Trump whom I despise or Barr or anybody else that comes to mind in the current administration.  I also see no reason to give any benefit of doubt to the spawn of J. Edgar Hoover. The story of Flynn is distorted greatly in different directions depending on which side is telling but is only one part of a bigger story, one which is not as simple and cut and dried as so many would have it.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:30pm

    So you've got a new bromance with Turley, who can't seem to find anything wrong with the new National Security Advisor lying to the incoming President about his lobbying activity with Turkey (including discussing kidnapping a US resident out of the country), along with telling our major enemy that it's ok they interfered with the election - the sanctions the current President has on will be dropped ASAP after inauguration.

    And then Flynn got a sweetheart deal to just admit he lied - no jail time, a gentleman's agreement to leave his son alone - which he agreed to *TWICE* under oath to a judge - but then decided to get a new attorney to contest it, and when she went utter batshit crazy, refiling the same inane Brady shit over and over, Barr decided to step right in and call it quits - snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

    So, Lulu's back, eh? Just remember, it's over when it's over - there's still a rather pissed off judge involved, and they're not going to snow him likely.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:49pm

    Sullivan specifically made him repeat his guilty plea in open court to put the kibosh on this sort of bullshit. And now the DOJ becomes a coconspirator.
     


    by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 3:45pm

    The important charges of the Turley article, to my mind, are that the reporting of the issue by CNN is bad and that the FBI had some bad actors driving the prosecution who were given a pass. I do not believe that either charge qualifies as bullshit since they are both self evidently true regardless any judgement of Flynn. Your mileage obviously varies.


    by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 9:55pm

    They let McCabe dangle for over a year whether they would charge, as Trump's revenge - he had to sue them to shit or get off the pot.

    Marcy talks about Years thinking the Flynn-Russian ambassador meeting was no big deal - and then she saw the actual content of th meeting (whe e *Fynn* brought up loosening Obama's sanctions), and that's when they went from closing down to re-upping and warning people - hardly a vendetta "out to get Flynn" as Team Trump contends.

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/08/damning-new-details-from-mary-mcco...

    (More articles there - you could try reading non-apologist sites)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:35am

    And here's a Marcy Wheeler piece showing how McCabe was railroaded - fired because they were assured he would be convicted, except he had reasonable explanations, so charges were dismissed but still they refused to clear him , leaving him in limbobut you, Lulu, are happy to pander Turley's bullshit because you've found another Russian supporting line if propaganda to support - predictability is certainly one of your strong suits. That people like Turley subsume their law credentials to helping these fuckers break legal precedent and policy is certainly an awful aspect of the current Trump-Barr full court press, but no need to follow blindly along with this crap.

    Read it -it's thorough, unlike the Turley hatchet job.

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/02/16/the-stakes-and-misinformation-abou...

     Report can only make such a claim because it entirely left out the testimony of one of the most central players, Kortan. And as McCabe has made clear, in the OPR adjudication, his team did not get the exculpatory information involving Kortan until two days before the final decision.

    Reports of why the grand jury refused to indict have pointed to Kortan’s testimony, and it’s clear why: because his testimony totally undermines the conclusions of the IG Report and therefore any basis to indict him.

    Most importantly, McCabe submitted an email showing that he informed Comey (and some of the other senior FBI people whom the IG Report claimed didn’t know he was involved) that he was involved in the WSJ story.

    With the declination of McCabe, DOJ has admitted that a key reason they claim to have relied on (a claim McCabe disputes) on rushing McCabe’s firing is false: he’s not likely to face prison time, because a grand jury won’t even indict him. And that may increase the chances that McCabe will get to prove precisely why he was rushed out the door with Trump screaming about him all the way.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:47am


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:30am

    Toobin summarizes

    https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/the-michael-flynn-dismissal...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:03am

    BMaz summarizes - tl;dr sentencing/sanctions still up to Judge Sullivan, he will not be cowed, he handled the Stevens case, we shall see.

    https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/07/trump-pride-and-doj-prejudice-the-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:14am

    Not that it matters, but just for fun, I ran across confirmation that There's always a tweet:

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:02am

    “And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.” - Obama

    Except I don't understand - Flynn wasn't *charged* - he pled guilty - twice, and was ready to be sentenced to *0* time, yet instead he withdrew his plea, exposing him to serving time for that perjury. Why?

    (And why can't Obama distinguish between a charge and an actual legal admission of guilt? So much sloppy legal analysis everywhere. Now extending to medical analysis.)


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:38am

