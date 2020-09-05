Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Legendary Ebola discoverer Peter Piot reflecting w/ COVID in . “I read a study yesterday that concluded you have 30% chance of dying if u end up in a UK hospital w/ #COVID19. That’s about same overall mortality rate as for Ebola in 2014 in West Africa.” https://t.co/Jg1PjxZmrE— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 9, 2020
... @daveweigel downloaded the apps of both campaigns and signed up for push notifications. "The Republican effort was designed to keep supporters energized, inspired and sometimes angry. The Democratic effort was genteel and gave me much less to do." https://t.co/3YniOwReOw— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 8, 2020
Little Richard, one of rock's founding fathers who set the template that generations of musicians would follow, has died at 87 https://t.co/nwu9qMA9wf— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 9, 2020
Interesting interviews with black runners about precautions they take to prevent upsetting white people.
Gwynyth Paltrow & Kendall Jenner, maybe not so much, but this foodie fight and biz description from Chrissie Teigen - maybe it's not all so quick and easy and soulless as we assume, more labor of love, less social media vamping?
this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp
How the threat of COVID-19 is affecting people across Africa https://t.co/H2ngBc1DfD #COVID19 #coronavirus #Africa pic.twitter.com/t5n63MDDFo
By Kate Proctor @ TheGuardian.com, May 8
Stringent quarantine measures to be announced to prevent second wave of coronavirus
Over the years, Glynn County police officers have been accused of covering up allegations of misconduct, tampering with a crime scene, interfering in an investigation of a police shooting and retaliating against fellow officers who cooperated with outside investigators.
The police chief was indicted days after Mr. Arbery’s killing on charges related to an alleged cover-up of an officer’s sexual relationship with an informant. The chief, John Powell, had been hired to clean up the department, which the Glynn County manager described last fall as suffering from poor training, outdated policies and “a culture of cronyism.”
Exclusive - Hackers linked to Iran have targeted staff at Gilead Sciences in recent weeks, the U.S. pharma giant whose antiviral drug remdesivir is the only treatment so far proven to help patients infected with COVID-19 https://t.co/159ISmkwRt— Jack Stubbs (@jc_stubbs) May 8, 2020
Historic levels of unemployment including the lowest employment to population ratio - 51.3% - ever recorded. This is a disaster. https://t.co/qqPfXk54ZF— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 8, 2020
Corona & Flushing are both dense Queens neighborhoods with limited access to health care and similar socioeconomic profiles. Yet their rates of Covid cases are vastly different. https://t.co/5121O3Lomq via @annjychoi & @J__Velasquez in @THECITYNY
This is the most under-reported story of the entire pandemic. Nationwide in the US, nearly 40% of deaths have occurred in nursing homes. In Europe it's close to half. https://t.co/3WB2agJoVH— Neoliberal Schill (@BotSchill) May 8, 2020
"Is there any privilege anywhere that rivals that of the good-looking?" https://t.co/FfTbgHvj0Z via @intelligencer— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) May 8, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:56am
The following obit is a perfect example of why I don't think it's that fruitful to continually focus on demographics and risk factors and accessibility to health care, along the lines of victim olympics (though that is undoubtedly helpful for epidemiology as to controlling infection spread).
If this guy can't be sure of being saved, who can? As far as death and disability from this virus, it's just a crap shoot.
Dr. Barry Webber, Surgeon Who Stuck With His Patients, Dies at 67
Avoidance is the only thing we have right now. If you're going to complain about people with unfair risk, it is essential workers who have that, just that simple. It's not about access to treatment options. They don't which treatments work! They don't understand the disease yet! That's where the rich powerful sick have it just like the poor sick: once infected, it's a crap shoot.
In Peter Piot's story, another thing that stood out to me: he recounts how in hospital, he was afraid they might put him on a ventilator! Because he knew about it, that those on ventilators had a high death rate and no one is sure that it's helping more than hurting. That he was so grateful that powers-that-be decided he only needed oxygen. While at the same time explaining he was in no shape to even be involved in decisions about how he was being treated. This is one of the most famous virologists in the world! Just letting his fate up to whoever happened to be taking care of him behind those masks.
I lost a friend early on in the pandemic in NY. We in his circle have all heard he died on a ventilator in a pleasant small-ish hospital in the far north suburbs in NY near his home. All of us think he probably made a fatal mistake going there, just by virtue of that care team not knowing the latest on treatment protocols, which he would have had more access to at a busy public Queens hospital where all the poor people were being taken. Because: those teams, in those lousy crowded chaotic hosptials, would have been the ones learning the fastest about what treatments were working and what weren't.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:52am
I take your point that treatment options are very limited and we do not understand the disease yet. Identifying risk factors and examining demographics is important to that work. Alongside of the effort to produce a vaccine is the search for ways to reduce the lethality of it. Differentiating risk gives clues to pathology.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 10:47am
Sigfried & Roy lose partner
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:42am