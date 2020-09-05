Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
... @daveweigel downloaded the apps of both campaigns and signed up for push notifications. "The Republican effort was designed to keep supporters energized, inspired and sometimes angry. The Democratic effort was genteel and gave me much less to do." https://t.co/3YniOwReOw— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 8, 2020
Of course the whole Texas salon drama was a charade. https://t.co/oH5jnBsaQ1— Kriston Capps Æ A-12 (@kristoncapps) May 9, 2020
Ousted official responds to Trump: 'I'm frustrated at a lack of leadership' https://t.co/bifNMnlqv3— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 9, 2020
This coronavirus test from Abbott that has been in use in the White House for weeks now is one of the least accurate tests out there. It's got a 15 percent false negative rate. https://t.co/hBQLD7zGfY— Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) May 9, 2020
Study summary : https://t.co/Ytz84VcTC1
Little Richard, one of rock's founding fathers who set the template that generations of musicians would follow, has died at 87 https://t.co/nwu9qMA9wf— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 9, 2020
Interesting interviews with black runners about precautions they take to prevent upsetting white people.
Gwynyth Paltrow & Kendall Jenner, maybe not so much, but this foodie fight and biz description from Chrissie Teigen - maybe it's not all so quick and easy and soulless as we assume, more labor of love, less social media vamping?
this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp
How the threat of COVID-19 is affecting people across Africa https://t.co/H2ngBc1DfD #COVID19 #coronavirus #Africa pic.twitter.com/t5n63MDDFo
By Kate Proctor @ TheGuardian.com, May 8
Stringent quarantine measures to be announced to prevent second wave of coronavirus
Legendary Ebola discoverer Peter Piot reflecting w/ COVID in . “I read a study yesterday that concluded you have 30% chance of dying if u end up in a UK hospital w/ #COVID19. That’s about same overall mortality rate as for Ebola in 2014 in West Africa.” https://t.co/Jg1PjxZmrE
Over the years, Glynn County police officers have been accused of covering up allegations of misconduct, tampering with a crime scene, interfering in an investigation of a police shooting and retaliating against fellow officers who cooperated with outside investigators.
The police chief was indicted days after Mr. Arbery’s killing on charges related to an alleged cover-up of an officer’s sexual relationship with an informant. The chief, John Powell, had been hired to clean up the department, which the Glynn County manager described last fall as suffering from poor training, outdated policies and “a culture of cronyism.”
Exclusive - Hackers linked to Iran have targeted staff at Gilead Sciences in recent weeks, the U.S. pharma giant whose antiviral drug remdesivir is the only treatment so far proven to help patients infected with COVID-19 https://t.co/159ISmkwRt— Jack Stubbs (@jc_stubbs) May 8, 2020
Historic levels of unemployment including the lowest employment to population ratio - 51.3% - ever recorded. This is a disaster. https://t.co/qqPfXk54ZF— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 8, 2020
Comments
There is a slight implication here that the Democratic approach is inferior, clueless. I disagree! I think it is wise! The swing voters are what you want to get and they are very tired of the divisiveness and anger and passionate fan-of-their-man thing, poll after poll says that. The essential suburban women demographic especially! Last thing you want if you are the Biden campaign is angry passionate Bernie bro types knocking on their doors to yell about how awful Trump and the GOP is. That's the last thing they want, is ramping up divisiveness, may cause them to say "a pox on both your houses" and stay home. "Genteel" is the way to go, though I'd prefer a less dismissive word to describe it. This is the reason the Rick Wilson types constantly advise Dems to "leave that stuff to us, don't you go there", you have to be the grownups. And they know how elections are won against Dems.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 11:26am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:49pm
My wife for the longest while kept testing negative, and then one day, boom, shazam, she showed up pregnant.
I don't know if it was the brand of tester, or if it was testing on a particular day of the week, or what - some people suggested keeping it in a cool environment and stuff - but this time it was positive. We even ran it again just to be certain, and yep, sure enough. I imagine if people know how to use the Covid kits they'll get similarly good results.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 1:34pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 1:22pm
The cheese stands alone...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 1:35pm
Cheese was my first thought. Any sane person with a life, or an intelligence above gerbil level, would delete the annoying 'membership/ app in a couple of hours, but those folks aren't the targets for the con.
by NCD on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:19pm