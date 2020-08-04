Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Ask me about the times I've um acquired a Green Party candidate to bleed off votes from the Democrats. https://t.co/dcdwoRLWsd— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 8, 2020
It also behooves to remember RADIO FREE TOM'S REALITY CHECK TWITTER LECTURE & PEP TALK: just prioritize the business of winning those 4 or 5 states and leave the troll fights to them. Because the troll fights are not the way for Dems to win those states.
Preliminary research by a Boston-based biotech firm suggests that treatment may not be consistent across the board. The study found that black people who visited hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms in February and March were less likely to get tested or treated than white patients.
Americans of all races may have experienced less than ideal care in recent months in an overwhelmed health care system, and it is not uncommon to hear stories of people who visited health professionals for treatment, only to be turned away.
Records kept by medical examiners in Florida offer a window into how the coronavirus has killed more than 1,600 people there. Many died at home.
By Patricia Mazzei, Rebecca Halleck and Richard A. Oppel, Jr. @ NYTimes.com, May 8, 2020
MIAMI — A 71-year-old woman with nausea who was sent home from the emergency room, even though a doctor wanted to admit her. A 63-year-old nurse who was self-isolating while she waited for results from her coronavirus test. A 77-year-old man who was prescribed antibiotics by a doctor in another state for his fever and dry cough.
By Jeff Zeleny @ CNN.com, May 9
Former President Barack Obama delivered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, describing it as "an absolute chaotic disaster" during a private call Friday night with people who worked for him in the White House and across his administration.
The searing comments, confirmed to CNN by three former Obama administration officials on the call, offered the starkest assessment yet from the former president [....]
A depressingly plausible vision for the future of American retail after coronavirus.https://t.co/XUR00D61B7— #TestAndTrace EVERYWHERE NOW (@Noahpinion) May 10, 2020
Trump has never had to confront any problem that somebody else didn’t just make disappear. Trump has always used an army of attorneys, accountants and corrupted officials to make his problems go away—whether it was with women, creditors, contractors, or law enforcement... Now that he is president. there is no accountant, lawyer, or public official who can use clever paperwork to make the virus disappear. Solving this problem would require the sort of dedicated attention, tough choices, and hard work that Donald Trump has been able to spend his entire life successfully avoiding...
Reportedly leading the group was a member of the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jordan Kita, who was armed and in uniform during the incident in question despite being off-duty and employed in a different county.
The mob claimed they were on the lookout for someone named Josiah in connection with the disappearance of a young girl, according to an attorney now representing the family. They wouldn’t take no for an answer when Monica Shepard and her son Dameon, a high school senior, told them repeatedly that no one by that name lived at that resident.
This is the future, now.— Joshua Decter (@joshuadecter) May 9, 2020
Coronavirus: 2,000 bars shut in Seoul as 17 new COVID-19 cases linked to one man | World News | Sky News https://t.co/QSo5unINiH
Two fugitives sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan over a dispute about a customer not wearing a face mask have been arrested, the authorities said on Friday.
The men, Ramonyea T. Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry E. Teague, 44, were charged in the May 1 shooting death of the security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, at the store in Flint, Mich.
The Genesee County prosecutor, David Leyton, said on Twitter that Mr. Bishop was captured on Friday afternoon in Bay City, Mich., about 50 miles north of Flint. Mr. Teague was taken into custody on Thursday in Houston and was being extradited to Michigan. They both face felony premeditated murder and firearms charges.
Of course the whole Texas salon drama was a charade. https://t.co/oH5jnBsaQ1— Kriston Capps Æ A-12 (@kristoncapps) May 9, 2020
Ousted official responds to Trump: 'I'm frustrated at a lack of leadership' https://t.co/bifNMnlqv3— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 9, 2020
This coronavirus test from Abbott that has been in use in the White House for weeks now is one of the least accurate tests out there. It's got a 15 percent false negative rate. https://t.co/hBQLD7zGfY— Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) May 9, 2020
Study summary : https://t.co/Ytz84VcTC1
... @daveweigel downloaded the apps of both campaigns and signed up for push notifications. "The Republican effort was designed to keep supporters energized, inspired and sometimes angry. The Democratic effort was genteel and gave me much less to do." https://t.co/3YniOwReOw— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 8, 2020
Little Richard, one of rock's founding fathers who set the template that generations of musicians would follow, has died at 87 https://t.co/nwu9qMA9wf— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 9, 2020
Interesting interviews with black runners about precautions they take to prevent upsetting white people.
This Rick Wilson tweet noq has 11,000 comments on it! The king troll and his minions who caused the picture really know how to troll! How to get a rise outta people. Ratings! Yuge!
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 2:59am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 3:41pm