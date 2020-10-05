Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Among MLB employees very few test positive for virus
May 10, 2020 - 1:15 PM PT Jeff Passan ESPN
Sixty of the 5,754 people in a study of the Major League Baseball employee population tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, a rate lower than what similar studies run in California found, the studies' authors said Sunday. "I was expecting a larger number," said Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford, which ran the study. "It shows the value of doing the science as opposed to guessing." continues
The results of the study, which was held in mid-April, revealed a prevalence of COVID antibodies in the MLB employee population of 0.7 percent -- a number adjusted to reflect testing accuracy. The survey showed that about 70% of those who tested positive for COVID antibodies had been asymptomatic. Twenty-six of MLB's 30 teams participated in the study. continues
Be smart.
Stay safe…
~OGD~
Comments
Note this from the article:
Be smart.
Stay safe…
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 5:08pm
Very interesting
The "California studies" were both done by "researchers" at or connected to Stanford's Hoover Institution - which is and has been funded by right wing billionaires for decades, like the Scaife Foundation. I posted this before on one of their "it's just the flu" articles:
Hoover Senior Fellow Richard A Epstein, research team member at Hoover - published a paper on March 16 that forecast only 500 Americans would die of COVID, - see Coronavirus Perspective.
On March 23 Epstein updated his position in Coronavirus Overreaction:
The current US virus death total is 80,697. Epstein's "total US deaths" is happening every day.
Do not believe anything on the pandemic coming out of the Hoover Institution.
by NCD on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 6:32pm
Hey now...
Oh yes... Thanks... I'm privy to all the info that you posted here. I am not a supporter of Stanford's Hoover Institute. But even with that said, do you have any meaningful information to dispute the findings in this latest news?
Be smart.
Stay safe…
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 6:47pm
The test is a pinprick test, not a nasal swab or a saliva test. The nasal swab is the best thing we have as a gold standard. We need data on how the Stanford pinprick compares with other methods. It could be that the pinprick is the most accurate, or it could be subject to false negatives. We dunno.
Edit to add:
Here is an article that addresses the issue
https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/virus-test-results-minutes-scientists-question-accuracy-69834536
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 8:12pm
The MLB test was for antibodies to the virus, not active virus detection, as with nasal swab. Antibody presence means you were exposed enough at some point to get some resistance,
by NCD on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 8:40pm
It would be helpful to have a serology test that was accurate within 5% to help sort out these numbers being guessed at by different models.
by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 5:55pm