Was there, lived through it. Never paid much attention to that Brexit thing?
Stirring words from The Queen.— Cllr Luisa Porritt (@LuisaPorritt) May 8, 2020
"The wartime generation knew that the best way to honour those who did not come back from the war was to ensure that it didn't happen again.
"The greatest tribute to their sacrifice is that countries who were once sworn enemies are now friends." pic.twitter.com/ksg9IZFnyr
(Since we were talking "greatest gen" on another thread, came to mind Liz actually is a very good representative of her generation, it'slike it's the only generation she "gets".)
Skadden Said to Have Paid $11 Million to Settle Ukraine Dispute https://t.co/CSjXOwK4VX— Amanda Rivkin (@amandarivkin) May 11, 2020
(Reuters) - Bret Chiafalo had his bags packed in the weeks following the 2016 U.S. presidential election. If somehow his gambit worked and Donald Trump were blocked from officially being declared the winner, the information technology specialist from Washington state figured all hell might break loose.
Chiafalo, 41, served in the role of presidential elector - an individual who plays a pivotal role in the complicated Electoral College process set out in the U.S. Constitution to determine the winner of presidential elections.
In most states, electors - typically party loyalists - must pledge to vote for their party’s candidate if that person wins state’s popular vote. Chiafalo, desperate to thwart Trump, had other intentions and voted for someone else.
Among MLB employees very few test positive for virus
May 10, 2020 - 1:15 PM PT Jeff Passan ESPN
Preliminary research by a Boston-based biotech firm suggests that treatment may not be consistent across the board. The study found that black people who visited hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms in February and March were less likely to get tested or treated than white patients.
Americans of all races may have experienced less than ideal care in recent months in an overwhelmed health care system, and it is not uncommon to hear stories of people who visited health professionals for treatment, only to be turned away.
Records kept by medical examiners in Florida offer a window into how the coronavirus has killed more than 1,600 people there. Many died at home.
By Patricia Mazzei, Rebecca Halleck and Richard A. Oppel, Jr. @ NYTimes.com, May 8, 2020
MIAMI — A 71-year-old woman with nausea who was sent home from the emergency room, even though a doctor wanted to admit her. A 63-year-old nurse who was self-isolating while she waited for results from her coronavirus test. A 77-year-old man who was prescribed antibiotics by a doctor in another state for his fever and dry cough.
By Jeff Zeleny @ CNN.com, May 9
Former President Barack Obama delivered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, describing it as "an absolute chaotic disaster" during a private call Friday night with people who worked for him in the White House and across his administration.
The searing comments, confirmed to CNN by three former Obama administration officials on the call, offered the starkest assessment yet from the former president [....]
A depressingly plausible vision for the future of American retail after coronavirus.https://t.co/XUR00D61B7— #TestAndTrace EVERYWHERE NOW (@Noahpinion) May 10, 2020
Trump has never had to confront any problem that somebody else didn’t just make disappear. Trump has always used an army of attorneys, accountants and corrupted officials to make his problems go away—whether it was with women, creditors, contractors, or law enforcement... Now that he is president. there is no accountant, lawyer, or public official who can use clever paperwork to make the virus disappear. Solving this problem would require the sort of dedicated attention, tough choices, and hard work that Donald Trump has been able to spend his entire life successfully avoiding...
Reportedly leading the group was a member of the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jordan Kita, who was armed and in uniform during the incident in question despite being off-duty and employed in a different county.
The mob claimed they were on the lookout for someone named Josiah in connection with the disappearance of a young girl, according to an attorney now representing the family. They wouldn’t take no for an answer when Monica Shepard and her son Dameon, a high school senior, told them repeatedly that no one by that name lived at that resident.
...........
This is the future, now.— Joshua Decter (@joshuadecter) May 9, 2020
Coronavirus: 2,000 bars shut in Seoul as 17 new COVID-19 cases linked to one man | World News | Sky News https://t.co/QSo5unINiH
Two fugitives sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan over a dispute about a customer not wearing a face mask have been arrested, the authorities said on Friday.
The men, Ramonyea T. Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry E. Teague, 44, were charged in the May 1 shooting death of the security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, at the store in Flint, Mich.
The Genesee County prosecutor, David Leyton, said on Twitter that Mr. Bishop was captured on Friday afternoon in Bay City, Mich., about 50 miles north of Flint. Mr. Teague was taken into custody on Thursday in Houston and was being extradited to Michigan. They both face felony premeditated murder and firearms charges.
Of course the whole Texas salon drama was a charade. https://t.co/oH5jnBsaQ1— Kriston Capps Æ A-12 (@kristoncapps) May 9, 2020
Ousted official responds to Trump: 'I'm frustrated at a lack of leadership' https://t.co/bifNMnlqv3— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 9, 2020
This coronavirus test from Abbott that has been in use in the White House for weeks now is one of the least accurate tests out there. It's got a 15 percent false negative rate. https://t.co/hBQLD7zGfY— Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) May 9, 2020
Study summary : https://t.co/Ytz84VcTC1
Comments
The Beeb on the speech and other UK celebrations of the day:
VE Day: UK's streets not empty as filled with love, says Queen
24 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:57pm
That was very good.
by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:40pm
Oops, VE Day-1 it seems - jumped the gun, ruined the parade.
(similar accomodations were made to have the Americans hold up in Pilsen so Russians could "liberate" a largely abandoned-by-Germans Prague.)
Another anecdote from Is Paris Burning? where a radiojournalist flew to London for critical dental surgery, secure in the knowledge that Paris liberation was weeks away, only to hear on the way that a secret agreement with Allies and an insubordinate local German commander had allowed a French unit to slip in for the coup-de-grace ahead of schedule (and before the city could be detonated under Hitler's orders).
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/05/08/reporting_germanys...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:41am
"And I will be Queen..."
All heroes.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:50am
Mother's Day meets VE Day
https://api.nationalgeographic.com/distribution/public/amp/history/2020/...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:51am