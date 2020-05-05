Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
It’s important to stay connected while we’re social distancing — but there’s always that one friend who doesn’t get the hint when it’s time to end the video chat.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2020
Glad we don’t know anyone like that — right, @KeeganMKey? pic.twitter.com/AoDEYRTo8G
Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said in an interview with a website that her sister has died of coronavirus.
Waters told theGrio, a site that focuses on news for black readers, a service will be held in St. Louis, where Waters is from and where her sister was living.
Waters, a Vashon High School graduate, grew up in a family of 13 children. In theGrio article, Waters did not name the sister who died.
The site quoted Waters as saying: "It is one of the most painful things that I've ever had to experience in my life. She has suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I'm so glad she's out of pain."
Northam backtracking a bit from phased reopening, excluding Northern Virginia suburbs from the planhttps://t.co/U7IexiaHQN— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 11, 2020
"Shadow banks remain vulnerable to future runs," according to this @KansasCityFed post.— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) May 11, 2020
It calls March's ruptures in money market funds and mortgage real estate investment trusts "classic" examples of runs on nonbanks. https://t.co/qXSXU4xnZu
Keep Hope Alive
⚠️DOUBLED OVERNIGHT- now over 1000 workers at on Tyson’s plant in Iowa have positive #COVID19... more than 2x the announced number day before. https://t.co/zPf386TLd3— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 11, 2020
Switzerland's lockdown has always been light-touch. The Swiss Gov's communication relied on appealing to the public's responsibility rather than coerciveness. All in all, not that different from Sweden's approach, but without attracting all the international opprobrium ... https://t.co/o2Q4JDOnyg— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 11, 2020
Through moving personal stories, #AsianAmPBS chronicles the impact of the country’s fastest-growing ethnic group on American history and culture. Tune in to @PBS May 11 at 8/7c— CAAM (@CAAM) April 29, 2020
I agree, found this a great article, extremely useful to help people assess the risks in the places they go and things they do
This is one of the clearest explanations of the highest risk environments for infection. ‘The main sources for infection are home, workplace, public transport, social gatherings, and restaurants. This accounts for 90% of all transmission events.’ https://t.co/bBLYqomIIj— Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) May 11, 2020
Big deal. Barr ally Tim Shea extensively cited testimony from former DOJ official Mary McCord in the filing asking to drop the Flynn case. Well, McCord just disavowed essentially everything that Barr and Shea claimed about her testimony, point by point. https://t.co/4nevEwN6Zv— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 11, 2020
Skadden Said to Have Paid $11 Million to Settle Ukraine Dispute https://t.co/CSjXOwK4VX— Amanda Rivkin (@amandarivkin) May 11, 2020
(Reuters) - Bret Chiafalo had his bags packed in the weeks following the 2016 U.S. presidential election. If somehow his gambit worked and Donald Trump were blocked from officially being declared the winner, the information technology specialist from Washington state figured all hell might break loose.
Chiafalo, 41, served in the role of presidential elector - an individual who plays a pivotal role in the complicated Electoral College process set out in the U.S. Constitution to determine the winner of presidential elections.
In most states, electors - typically party loyalists - must pledge to vote for their party’s candidate if that person wins state’s popular vote. Chiafalo, desperate to thwart Trump, had other intentions and voted for someone else.
Among MLB employees very few test positive for virus
May 10, 2020 - 1:15 PM PT Jeff Passan ESPN
Preliminary research by a Boston-based biotech firm suggests that treatment may not be consistent across the board. The study found that black people who visited hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms in February and March were less likely to get tested or treated than white patients.
Americans of all races may have experienced less than ideal care in recent months in an overwhelmed health care system, and it is not uncommon to hear stories of people who visited health professionals for treatment, only to be turned away.
Records kept by medical examiners in Florida offer a window into how the coronavirus has killed more than 1,600 people there. Many died at home.
By Patricia Mazzei, Rebecca Halleck and Richard A. Oppel, Jr. @ NYTimes.com, May 8, 2020
MIAMI — A 71-year-old woman with nausea who was sent home from the emergency room, even though a doctor wanted to admit her. A 63-year-old nurse who was self-isolating while she waited for results from her coronavirus test. A 77-year-old man who was prescribed antibiotics by a doctor in another state for his fever and dry cough.
Comments
It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am
I don't have much interest in judging, I just like to note. But now that you bring up, it reminds me of similar "just a regular guy" things that Obama and Bill Clinton both did from time to time, altered for this particular situation of quarantine. I didn't see "nursing home" meme at all. It's "have a beer with the guy?" and he plays the non threatening, non bullying dad or alpha.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:38am
Alright, just brought back memories.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:56pm
That was good.
Is this the beginning of a Team of Rivals?
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:51pm
would be nice, would be so nice! He's a creative--ideas for solutions--just that simple
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:54pm
As a worker in a hands-on industry that requires a brain, I am heartened to see Biden move toward a policy that puts that plank on the party. It is a chance to approach the matter without consigning it to a trade deal that is made or not.
Germany teaches trades to young people. We teach them how to make a sandwich.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:16pm