Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said in an interview with a website that her sister has died of coronavirus.
Waters told theGrio, a site that focuses on news for black readers, a service will be held in St. Louis, where Waters is from and where her sister was living.
Waters, a Vashon High School graduate, grew up in a family of 13 children. In theGrio article, Waters did not name the sister who died.
The site quoted Waters as saying: "It is one of the most painful things that I've ever had to experience in my life. She has suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I'm so glad she's out of pain."
Northam backtracking a bit from phased reopening, excluding Northern Virginia suburbs from the planhttps://t.co/U7IexiaHQN— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 11, 2020
"Shadow banks remain vulnerable to future runs," according to this @KansasCityFed post.— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) May 11, 2020
It calls March's ruptures in money market funds and mortgage real estate investment trusts "classic" examples of runs on nonbanks. https://t.co/qXSXU4xnZu
Keep Hope Alive
⚠️DOUBLED OVERNIGHT- now over 1000 workers at on Tyson’s plant in Iowa have positive #COVID19... more than 2x the announced number day before. https://t.co/zPf386TLd3— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 11, 2020
Switzerland's lockdown has always been light-touch. The Swiss Gov's communication relied on appealing to the public's responsibility rather than coerciveness. All in all, not that different from Sweden's approach, but without attracting all the international opprobrium ... https://t.co/o2Q4JDOnyg— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 11, 2020
Through moving personal stories, #AsianAmPBS chronicles the impact of the country’s fastest-growing ethnic group on American history and culture. Tune in to @PBS May 11 at 8/7c— CAAM (@CAAM) April 29, 2020
I agree, found this a great article, extremely useful to help people assess the risks in the places they go and things they do
This is one of the clearest explanations of the highest risk environments for infection. ‘The main sources for infection are home, workplace, public transport, social gatherings, and restaurants. This accounts for 90% of all transmission events.’ https://t.co/bBLYqomIIj— Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) May 11, 2020
Big deal. Barr ally Tim Shea extensively cited testimony from former DOJ official Mary McCord in the filing asking to drop the Flynn case. Well, McCord just disavowed essentially everything that Barr and Shea claimed about her testimony, point by point. https://t.co/4nevEwN6Zv— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 11, 2020
Skadden Said to Have Paid $11 Million to Settle Ukraine Dispute https://t.co/CSjXOwK4VX— Amanda Rivkin (@amandarivkin) May 11, 2020
(Reuters) - Bret Chiafalo had his bags packed in the weeks following the 2016 U.S. presidential election. If somehow his gambit worked and Donald Trump were blocked from officially being declared the winner, the information technology specialist from Washington state figured all hell might break loose.
Chiafalo, 41, served in the role of presidential elector - an individual who plays a pivotal role in the complicated Electoral College process set out in the U.S. Constitution to determine the winner of presidential elections.
In most states, electors - typically party loyalists - must pledge to vote for their party’s candidate if that person wins state’s popular vote. Chiafalo, desperate to thwart Trump, had other intentions and voted for someone else.
Among MLB employees very few test positive for virus
May 10, 2020 - 1:15 PM PT Jeff Passan ESPN
Preliminary research by a Boston-based biotech firm suggests that treatment may not be consistent across the board. The study found that black people who visited hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms in February and March were less likely to get tested or treated than white patients.
Americans of all races may have experienced less than ideal care in recent months in an overwhelmed health care system, and it is not uncommon to hear stories of people who visited health professionals for treatment, only to be turned away.
Records kept by medical examiners in Florida offer a window into how the coronavirus has killed more than 1,600 people there. Many died at home.
By Patricia Mazzei, Rebecca Halleck and Richard A. Oppel, Jr. @ NYTimes.com, May 8, 2020
MIAMI — A 71-year-old woman with nausea who was sent home from the emergency room, even though a doctor wanted to admit her. A 63-year-old nurse who was self-isolating while she waited for results from her coronavirus test. A 77-year-old man who was prescribed antibiotics by a doctor in another state for his fever and dry cough.
Comments
all they managed to do is make themselves a laughing stock allover social media for days, altered photos have been extremely popular, lots of jokes about penis size and ordering sandwiches.
NO WAIT, on second thought, could it be, they have had some impact? In discouraging people from restaurant food, because there might be a bozo there with a bazooka over his shoulder:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:31pm
Everybody is stressed. We are social beings and suffer from confinement. Many are suffering economically. People are dying and these nitwits respond in this manner. You cannot escape that Trump does not forcefully condemn this. Vote.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:50pm
Again, are you lecturing me, or trying to lead me in a Democratic party cheer? You think I need to be reminded to vote? It's just really offensive when you make a comment like this a reply, very condescending. If you want to practice your canvassing speech, opine to the moon or a supposed audience of uninformed lurkers supposedly here at Dagblog, can you just make it a comment instead of a reply? Please. That's the way to stay unoffensive yourself
If you are going to play the condescending game, ya know what? I think it's you that's the clueless one for posting this on Dag as if everyone here hasn't seen the story already two days ago ad nauseum, went super viral all over the world, with lots and lots of ridicule. No one is afraid of these doofuses ,except maybe you, everyone knows exactly what's up = threatened manhood, small penises. Even the NRA types are embarassed of these numbnuts. That's really what I was trying to get across.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:25pm
Wow
I simply pointed out their behavior. You do not rent space in my head.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:28pm
No, you did not just "simply point out their behavior" - a lot of dagsplainin' as usual.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:32pm
I pointed out that Trump made no comment condemning this behavior, and that you cannot overlook that fact.I said "Vote". That is condescending? I honestly thought it was a general comment. I did not say "Vote for Biden" or "Vote for Amash", etc.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:15pm
What AA is objecting to is being told to vote as a specific reply to her comment.
If you had said something like: "Our only hope is the election", it would have come off differently.
For myself, I only hope that we last that long. It is like a Red Sea between now and then.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:24pm
Noting moat's point from below, I amend my sentence to: The only way to begin to claw our way out of the current situation comes via the election in November.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:37pm