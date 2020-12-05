Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Roxane Gay, author of Bad Feminist and Difficult Women, spoke to Trevor Noah about how people can help communities that have been worst affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. Gay noted that the pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the inequalities experienced by black people in America.
"The inequities are systemic and when something like a pandemic happens, those inequities become even more pronounced," explained Gay. "And we're seeing that now with the truly horrifying mortality rates for coronavirus in the black community."
Data from cities in the U.S. is showing that the coronavirus is killing black people at a "disproportionately higher rate," according to the New York Times. In Chicago, the outlet reports, African-American people account for 72 percent of coronavirus-related deaths — despite comprising less than a third of the population. "What we need to do is create actual systemic change to suggest that perhaps universal income and Medicare for All are no longer farfetched leftwing fantasies, but realities everyone is going to benefit from — but especially black people," Gay added.
Comments
Repost of thread I think is related
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 8:41am
Seems that I do live rent free in your head.
Outside your bubble, people are addressing issues like race.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 8:50am
and one could also revisit the full extent of the Surgeon General's remarks in April and not just pick out the parts where he offensively lapsed into tribal lingo. From a Vox article April 11
I see this problem here:
Do you first prioritize saving all of mankind from a virus that is attacking so that some people are still alive and can move on to disparity of health and economic conditions among certain classes and demographics. Or do you just let a whole bunch of people off the hook of taking responsibility for their own health so that they die in the pandemic and you won't have to bother fixing the inequities?
Horse before cart. Nobody is seriously arguing that it's not affecting certain minorities more.Screaming that someone serious is doing that is just diversion from responsibility in the moment. It;'s bullshit, no one is arguing that.
What to do about that right now? There is no savior that is going to whoop down so that you don't have to wash hands, wear masks, socially isolate as best you can, get as healthy as you can, get knowledgeable, agitate for isolation hotel rooms for quarantining, etc. So you can stay alive to try to fix the inequities another day.
It's not a pretty choice. It is what it is.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 9:04am