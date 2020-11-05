Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"Project Airbridge," the medical-supply delivery program championed by Jared Kushner, is being essentially grounded, according to coronavirus task force documents obtained by NBC News. https://t.co/kNgHJa5i4L— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2020
Is American political polarization on a "self-reinforcing upward trajectory", or has it peaked? https://t.co/pyC0vyhKGO pic.twitter.com/bSuc6lGhRa— Neuroskeptic (@Neuro_Skeptic) May 12, 2020
starts 10am ET, player at link, along with explanatory text
Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Trump Tax Return Cases https://t.co/tuRYGrTFw1 pic.twitter.com/uQknVV4oR8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 12, 2020
Roxane Gay, author of Bad Feminist and Difficult Women, spoke to Trevor Noah about how people can help communities that have been worst affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. Gay noted that the pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the inequalities experienced by black people in America.
"The inequities are systemic and when something like a pandemic happens, those inequities become even more pronounced," explained Gay. "And we're seeing that now with the truly horrifying mortality rates for coronavirus in the black community."
One point I tried to make here is that dearth of competence in the White House and various bureaucracies may well constrain our options, and that consideration should be intrinsic, not extrinsic, to our analysishttps://t.co/m2sdT1Tngt— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 12, 2020
Read the Fourth Amendment and try again. https://t.co/2pz80DvVoO— ACLU (@ACLU) May 12, 2020
Oh hey look, a Vice President of an island that has almost perfectly managed the epidemic. Total coincidence he has a PhD in epidemiology. Scientists should stay in their lanes and not be political leaders? Hogwash. @314action #COVID19 https://t.co/2zcCYSbMSI
Tesla restarts production in defiance of local officials https://t.co/6KGbb78FPJ— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2020
"By converting tens of thousands of post offices into community media-making spaces, we’d strengthen the institution’s historic purpose of informing and connecting communities." https://t.co/x8CNx25li6 Why do you think so many newspapers are called the "post," or the "courier?"— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 11, 2020
Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said in an interview with a website that her sister has died of coronavirus.
Waters told theGrio, a site that focuses on news for black readers, a service will be held in St. Louis, where Waters is from and where her sister was living.
Waters, a Vashon High School graduate, grew up in a family of 13 children. In theGrio article, Waters did not name the sister who died.
The site quoted Waters as saying: "It is one of the most painful things that I've ever had to experience in my life. She has suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I'm so glad she's out of pain."
Northam backtracking a bit from phased reopening, excluding Northern Virginia suburbs from the planhttps://t.co/U7IexiaHQN— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 11, 2020
"Shadow banks remain vulnerable to future runs," according to this @KansasCityFed post.— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) May 11, 2020
It calls March's ruptures in money market funds and mortgage real estate investment trusts "classic" examples of runs on nonbanks. https://t.co/qXSXU4xnZu
Keep Hope Alive
⚠️DOUBLED OVERNIGHT- now over 1000 workers at on Tyson’s plant in Iowa have positive #COVID19... more than 2x the announced number day before. https://t.co/zPf386TLd3— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 11, 2020
Switzerland's lockdown has always been light-touch. The Swiss Gov's communication relied on appealing to the public's responsibility rather than coerciveness. All in all, not that different from Sweden's approach, but without attracting all the international opprobrium ... https://t.co/o2Q4JDOnyg— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 11, 2020
all they managed to do is make themselves a laughing stock allover social media for days, altered photos have been extremely popular, lots of jokes about penis size and ordering sandwiches.
NO WAIT, on second thought, could it be, they have had some impact? In discouraging people from restaurant food, because there might be a bozo there with a bazooka over his shoulder:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:31pm
Everybody is stressed. We are social beings and suffer from confinement. Many are suffering economically. People are dying and these nitwits respond in this manner. You cannot escape that Trump does not forcefully condemn this. Vote.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:50pm
Again, are you lecturing me, or trying to lead me in a Democratic party cheer? You think I need to be reminded to vote? It's just really offensive when you make a comment like this a reply, very condescending. If you want to practice your canvassing speech, opine to the moon or a supposed audience of uninformed lurkers supposedly here at Dagblog, can you just make it a comment instead of a reply? Please. That's the way to stay unoffensive yourself
If you are going to play the condescending game, ya know what? I think it's you that's the clueless one for posting this on Dag as if everyone here hasn't seen the story already two days ago ad nauseum, went super viral all over the world, with lots and lots of ridicule. No one is afraid of these doofuses ,except maybe you, everyone knows exactly what's up = threatened manhood, small penises. Even the NRA types are embarassed of these numbnuts. That's really what I was trying to get across.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:25pm
Wow
I simply pointed out their behavior. You do not rent space in my head.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:28pm
No, you did not just "simply point out their behavior" - a lot of dagsplainin' as usual.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:32pm
I pointed out that Trump made no comment condemning this behavior, and that you cannot overlook that fact.I said "Vote". That is condescending? I honestly thought it was a general comment. I did not say "Vote for Biden" or "Vote for Amash", etc.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:15pm
What AA is objecting to is being told to vote as a specific reply to her comment.
If you had said something like: "Our only hope is the election", it would have come off differently.
For myself, I only hope that we last that long. It is like a Red Sea between now and then.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:24pm
Just trying to understand, being called a hard headed MF is OK
"Vote";is condescension?
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 6:58pm
I did not mean to say my observation about the source of a negative comment justified other negative remarks.
We are not on each other's teams but a collection of diverging voices. Please don't make me wear a jersey.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:02pm
Well crap, I was going to have you bat clean-up and now I need a DH.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:07pm
Next time, don't send me odd uniforms where I can't tell what faces forwards or backwards.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:23pm
Is this better?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 1:08am
Sorry, I should not have posed the question to you.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:39pm
The rule is no condescension, real or perceived. Got it.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:33pm
Noting moat's point from below, I amend my sentence to: The only way to begin to claw our way out of the current situation comes via the election in November.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:37pm
Republicans are like the Goths and the Vandals of antiquity.
Every 10 years, they stoke rage in armed mobs with guns and now 4 foot pipe wrenches who obediently spread mayhem - while distracting attention from the Republican caused disasters that started it all.
Meanwhile, like Alaric the Hun, the GOP sacks the country - for themselves and for the rich, it's loot and pillage the Treasury and destabilize the rule of law and the nation's institutions.
After the Democrats restore prosperity they do it again, with the same lies, grievances, idiocy, threats of violence and gaming of the system.
by NCD on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 7:20pm
In the case of the N.C. Subway store, the current restrictions only allow eating outside or carry out. Several members of the armed group ate inside despite the request to eat outside. We can make penis jokes, but the bottom line is that the group is willing to disobey the restrictions. What could they be willing to do if Trump loses? I think the danger is real. We laugh at our own peril.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:22pm
They are by far mostly cowards, they cannot face the facts that Trump is a fake and they are the fool, and he is ruining their MAGA fantasies. He hurt "the wrong people" , them, very very hard.
I seriously doubt these angry rubes will risk arrest to keep this volcanic toddler in office.
by NCD on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 1:02am
Found a Twitter feed
https://twitter.com/DallasMocha/status/1259507874566418438/photo/1
Guy fired for posting a suggested threat
Edit to add:
A reminder in the NYT of the 1970 Hard Hat Riot, where things did get hot among a similar group of angry people.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/11/nyregion/hard-hat-riot.html?action=click&module=Editors%20Picks&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 8:55am
Get real and stop fearing phantoms and stoking trolls. The coronavirus is killing your tribe in huge numbers and you are worried about a guy carrying a bazooka in a subway shop. Your myopic focus is harming your ability to judge risk and prioritize likeliness of harms. Look to parents these days for a clue: they long for the days when their children could go back to schools that have the risk of a mass shooting, they don't know whether their children will have to wear masks for the rest of their lives and have to be in arranged marriages for companionship. If they make it to adulthood without committing suicide, that is.
These kooks are always going to be out there among us in a democracy. Deal with it. Make fun of them. Make sure they are prosecuted if they act out. Move on. Unite with people who aren't total kooks. Stop feeding the trolls. They are dragging you into the past. It's a different world. And I do mean world, not just country.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 9:31am
While you are worrying about the bazooka guy in the subway shop, thousands of working class people are being sent back to work at meat packing plants and plants like Tesla and you show no interest in whether they and their cohorts in current "essential" jobs at Amazon and grocery stores and Subway takeout shops are being adequately protected from infection and death. You instead want to stoke outrage about trolling. That's what I see. And to lecture people like me that I should be outraged about the trolls, too, rather than rely upon ridicule of them for some relief from an existential threat to all of mankind.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 9:40am
Lol
Just finished talking about the importance of masks and distancing to what you label as my tribe. Talked to a cousin in Las Vegas dealing with the same issue.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 2:50pm
Please explain what that means.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 2:42pm
Thanks typo
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 2:50pm
posting a suggested threat
Threatening people on line is a bipartisan activity. The most we might be able to say is the right wing nuts do it more often then the left wing nuts. I suspect that's true but I haven't seen any statistical analysis so it might just be confirmation bias. We even have our left wing nuts killing republicans.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:28pm
We could look at where white domestic terrorists rate on the FBI's radar.
https://kutv.com/news/nation-world/racially-motivated-violent-extremists-elevated-to-national-threat-priority-fbi-says
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 2:35pm
Ah, so you have respect for the FBI's assessments. So you agree with the FBI when it claimed the Black Panthers, a favorite of the left, were "the greatest threat to the internal security of the country." Again I suspect violent organizations on the right exceed the number on the left but we've have quite a number of violent leftists, from the Black Panthers to the Weathermen.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 2:51pm
No. I agree with their current assessment, not COINTELPRO. That program was 50 years ago, wasn't it? Do you agree with the current FBI threat assessment of white supremacists?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 2:56pm
When anyone or any organization agrees with you they are a model of probity and intelligence. When they don't it's all propaganda. I don't know how old you are. You discuss things with all the nuance I'd expect from a teenager in an AP history class. But we're not talking about ancient history here. All this happened in my life time. I've been pretty clear where I stand if you bothered to actually read what I post:
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 3:26pm
You ask questions like a teenager, thus the response.
Your question:
My answer to that question was that I did not agree with that assessment.
You followed with a statement
I answered your question in the negative.
You made another statement about threatening people.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 3:33pm
You ask questions like a teenager
I asked no questions. Is this another of your lies or an example of your poor reading comprehension or lack of study of grammar and sentence structure? That is a question. The only one I've asked in this thread.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 3:48pm
Megan McArdle is a known libertarian. This is what she is pointing out.
All of the protestors are a very small minority. The subset of them are an extreme minority of kookoorookoos with bazookas that will always be with any society. And ridicule is the way to deal with them, not fear and definittely not amplifying their concerns.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:58pm