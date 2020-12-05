Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
starts 10am ET, player at link, along with explanatory text
Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Trump Tax Return Cases https://t.co/tuRYGrTFw1 pic.twitter.com/uQknVV4oR8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 12, 2020
Very interesting reasoning. A little bit of that "Southern honor" thing there?
Former Lindsey Graham donor backs his Democratic challenger after questioning Graham's principleshttps://t.co/k2wAe1GiA4— Henri Barkey (@hbarkey) May 12, 2020
In India, arranged matchmaking is a big business. @surajyengde writes about the practice that represents an unholy alliance of medieval prejudice and globalized capital. https://t.co/rvx4wGOjlx— The Baffler (@thebafflermag) May 12, 2020
The most passionate partisans, not enough death for them, got to make more of the cruelest kind. What can be the plan behind this? Can think of nothing but hell and we love death...What good is a country if there are no people in it?
“The attack had killed “15 mothers and their newborn babies” and wounded 16 others, but local elders suggested the fatalities could be higher.” https://t.co/UOoudv0dwF
"Project Airbridge," the medical-supply delivery program championed by Jared Kushner, is being essentially grounded, according to coronavirus task force documents obtained by NBC News. https://t.co/kNgHJa5i4L— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2020
Is American political polarization on a "self-reinforcing upward trajectory", or has it peaked? https://t.co/pyC0vyhKGO pic.twitter.com/bSuc6lGhRa— Neuroskeptic (@Neuro_Skeptic) May 12, 2020
Roxane Gay, author of Bad Feminist and Difficult Women, spoke to Trevor Noah about how people can help communities that have been worst affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. Gay noted that the pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the inequalities experienced by black people in America.
"The inequities are systemic and when something like a pandemic happens, those inequities become even more pronounced," explained Gay. "And we're seeing that now with the truly horrifying mortality rates for coronavirus in the black community."
One point I tried to make here is that dearth of competence in the White House and various bureaucracies may well constrain our options, and that consideration should be intrinsic, not extrinsic, to our analysishttps://t.co/m2sdT1Tngt— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 12, 2020
Read the Fourth Amendment and try again. https://t.co/2pz80DvVoO— ACLU (@ACLU) May 12, 2020
Oh hey look, a Vice President of an island that has almost perfectly managed the epidemic. Total coincidence he has a PhD in epidemiology. Scientists should stay in their lanes and not be political leaders? Hogwash. @314action #COVID19 https://t.co/2zcCYSbMSI
Tesla restarts production in defiance of local officials https://t.co/6KGbb78FPJ— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2020
"By converting tens of thousands of post offices into community media-making spaces, we’d strengthen the institution’s historic purpose of informing and connecting communities." https://t.co/x8CNx25li6 Why do you think so many newspapers are called the "post," or the "courier?"— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 11, 2020
Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said in an interview with a website that her sister has died of coronavirus.
Waters told theGrio, a site that focuses on news for black readers, a service will be held in St. Louis, where Waters is from and where her sister was living.
Waters, a Vashon High School graduate, grew up in a family of 13 children. In theGrio article, Waters did not name the sister who died.
The site quoted Waters as saying: "It is one of the most painful things that I've ever had to experience in my life. She has suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I'm so glad she's out of pain."
Northam backtracking a bit from phased reopening, excluding Northern Virginia suburbs from the planhttps://t.co/U7IexiaHQN— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 11, 2020
"Shadow banks remain vulnerable to future runs," according to this @KansasCityFed post.— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) May 11, 2020
It calls March's ruptures in money market funds and mortgage real estate investment trusts "classic" examples of runs on nonbanks. https://t.co/qXSXU4xnZu
The Supreme Court will never let Trump's tax returns see the light of day. Even if it was in the Constitution "Congress shall have the right to .....Trump's tazes and finances" they would not allow it, defer, delay, obstruct it for years.
by NCD on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:49pm
I didn't get to listen but am running across some intriguing comments and this CNN breaking story
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 4:32pm
The arguments were interesting. The Justices spoke more cogently than the lawyers in front of them.
The fact that Trump did not divest or put his business into a Trust is a new thing regarding precedent. It would not be surprising if the Court kicks that one down the road until those sorts of limits are made matters of Law. It had been a Code of Gentlemen up to now. The emoluments clause was drafted more toward an eye to avoiding Foreigners buying influence than stanching internal corruption. Banks have been the standard way to keep that sort of thing on the down low but now you have this friggin Real Estate Dealer crashing the boy dance party.
The response to Alito regarding the security of the Grand Jury process is important. That points toward the New York State subpoenas going forward on the basis of the system being able to function as it should. As a point of delimitation, the Supreme Court itself can only assume that sort of competence to go forward.
by moat on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 5:28pm
thank you for sharing what you got out of it, this especially was a "doh, learn something new every day" thing to me, makes perfect sense as to the framers and why didn't I realize it before
the emoluments clause was drafted more toward an eye to avoiding Foreigners buying influence than stanching internal corruption. Banks have been the standard way to keep that sort of thing on the down low but now you have this friggin Real Estate Dealer crashing the boy dance party.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 5:36pm