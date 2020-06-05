Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
#COVID19 is harmless, but 5G towers are killing people with "beams" & hospital ventilators are finishing others off as part of a "plandemic" -- so say online [far right] conspiracists, write @amhitchens & @CrawfordBlyth.— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) April 21, 2020
Now 5G masts are being attacked.https://t.co/3mfNAXo4ko pic.twitter.com/pUCsoT4YAa
To be continued as the appear. Feel free to contribute.
Twitter employees can work from home forever, CEO says https://t.co/8DdV1jN5NV— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 12, 2020
Progressives unhappy their priorities left out of the bill. The heads of the progressive caucus - Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan - ask Pelosi to delay Friday vote. Ro Khanna told me he has yet to hear “coherent” rationale why their proposals left out https://t.co/oODWl0qMDK— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 12, 2020
Drs. Anthony Fauci and Robert Redfield gave a grim assessment of the months ahead, contradicting President Trump’s insistence that the nation has put the virus behind it.
By Sheryl Gay Stolberg @ NYTimes.com, May 12
[....] The officials warned of dire consequences if the nation reopens its economy too soon, noting that the United States still lacks critical testing capacity and the ability to trace the contacts of those infected.
Very interesting reasoning. A little bit of that "Southern honor" thing there?
Former Lindsey Graham donor backs his Democratic challenger after questioning Graham's principleshttps://t.co/k2wAe1GiA4— Henri Barkey (@hbarkey) May 12, 2020
In India, arranged matchmaking is a big business. @surajyengde writes about the practice that represents an unholy alliance of medieval prejudice and globalized capital. https://t.co/rvx4wGOjlx— The Baffler (@thebafflermag) May 12, 2020
The most passionate partisans, not enough death for them, got to make more of the cruelest kind. What can be the plan behind this? Can think of nothing but hell and we love death...What good is a country if there are no people in it?
“The attack had killed “15 mothers and their newborn babies” and wounded 16 others, but local elders suggested the fatalities could be higher.” https://t.co/UOoudv0dwF
"Project Airbridge," the medical-supply delivery program championed by Jared Kushner, is being essentially grounded, according to coronavirus task force documents obtained by NBC News. https://t.co/kNgHJa5i4L— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2020
Is American political polarization on a "self-reinforcing upward trajectory", or has it peaked? https://t.co/pyC0vyhKGO pic.twitter.com/bSuc6lGhRa— Neuroskeptic (@Neuro_Skeptic) May 12, 2020
starts 10am ET, player at link, along with explanatory text
Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Trump Tax Return Cases https://t.co/tuRYGrTFw1 pic.twitter.com/uQknVV4oR8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 12, 2020
Roxane Gay, author of Bad Feminist and Difficult Women, spoke to Trevor Noah about how people can help communities that have been worst affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. Gay noted that the pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the inequalities experienced by black people in America.
"The inequities are systemic and when something like a pandemic happens, those inequities become even more pronounced," explained Gay. "And we're seeing that now with the truly horrifying mortality rates for coronavirus in the black community."
One point I tried to make here is that dearth of competence in the White House and various bureaucracies may well constrain our options, and that consideration should be intrinsic, not extrinsic, to our analysishttps://t.co/m2sdT1Tngt— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 12, 2020
Read the Fourth Amendment and try again. https://t.co/2pz80DvVoO— ACLU (@ACLU) May 12, 2020
Oh hey look, a Vice President of an island that has almost perfectly managed the epidemic. Total coincidence he has a PhD in epidemiology. Scientists should stay in their lanes and not be political leaders? Hogwash. @314action #COVID19 https://t.co/2zcCYSbMSI
Tesla restarts production in defiance of local officials https://t.co/6KGbb78FPJ— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2020
"By converting tens of thousands of post offices into community media-making spaces, we’d strengthen the institution’s historic purpose of informing and connecting communities." https://t.co/x8CNx25li6 Why do you think so many newspapers are called the "post," or the "courier?"— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 11, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:00am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:03am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:08am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:55am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:11am
Hmmmm....interesting that Diamond & Silk are the lookout for any suspicious moves by Dr. Fauci & Dr. Brix:
They only trust whypipple named Trump? yuge stable genius, more trustworthy than the medical people?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:26am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:34am
Vaccines didn´t cause my son´s autism.
If you don´t know anything about a subject , be quiet.
by Flavius on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 10:37am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 6:54am
As my accountant said, you can't argue with the numbers.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 1:06pm
Comes to mind, Farrakhan says that too? All depends on what you do with them, I've seen some pretty dodgy accounting tricks...
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 8:51pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 8:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 10:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 3:08am
In Australia "arrest Bill Gates":
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 2:31pm
This is starting to make me nervous. We are getting into the international messaging that Hannah Arendt recognized as an accelerant to local bonfires.
by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 3:52pm
not just coronavirus, there's so many to pick from:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:01pm
I noticed that Trump has basically sicced the Qnon crowd on Joe Scarborough:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:04pm