Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
I agree, found this a great article, extremely useful to help people assess the risks in the places they go and things they do
This is one of the clearest explanations of the highest risk environments for infection. ‘The main sources for infection are home, workplace, public transport, social gatherings, and restaurants. This accounts for 90% of all transmission events.’ https://t.co/bBLYqomIIj— Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) May 11, 2020
Twitter employees can work from home forever, CEO says https://t.co/8DdV1jN5NV— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 12, 2020
Progressives unhappy their priorities left out of the bill. The heads of the progressive caucus - Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan - ask Pelosi to delay Friday vote. Ro Khanna told me he has yet to hear “coherent” rationale why their proposals left out https://t.co/oODWl0qMDK— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 12, 2020
Drs. Anthony Fauci and Robert Redfield gave a grim assessment of the months ahead, contradicting President Trump’s insistence that the nation has put the virus behind it.
By Sheryl Gay Stolberg @ NYTimes.com, May 12
[....] The officials warned of dire consequences if the nation reopens its economy too soon, noting that the United States still lacks critical testing capacity and the ability to trace the contacts of those infected.
Very interesting reasoning. A little bit of that "Southern honor" thing there?
Former Lindsey Graham donor backs his Democratic challenger after questioning Graham's principleshttps://t.co/k2wAe1GiA4— Henri Barkey (@hbarkey) May 12, 2020
In India, arranged matchmaking is a big business. @surajyengde writes about the practice that represents an unholy alliance of medieval prejudice and globalized capital. https://t.co/rvx4wGOjlx— The Baffler (@thebafflermag) May 12, 2020
The most passionate partisans, not enough death for them, got to make more of the cruelest kind. What can be the plan behind this? Can think of nothing but hell and we love death...What good is a country if there are no people in it?
“The attack had killed “15 mothers and their newborn babies” and wounded 16 others, but local elders suggested the fatalities could be higher.” https://t.co/UOoudv0dwF
"Project Airbridge," the medical-supply delivery program championed by Jared Kushner, is being essentially grounded, according to coronavirus task force documents obtained by NBC News. https://t.co/kNgHJa5i4L— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2020
Is American political polarization on a "self-reinforcing upward trajectory", or has it peaked? https://t.co/pyC0vyhKGO pic.twitter.com/bSuc6lGhRa— Neuroskeptic (@Neuro_Skeptic) May 12, 2020
starts 10am ET, player at link, along with explanatory text
Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Trump Tax Return Cases https://t.co/tuRYGrTFw1 pic.twitter.com/uQknVV4oR8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 12, 2020
Roxane Gay, author of Bad Feminist and Difficult Women, spoke to Trevor Noah about how people can help communities that have been worst affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. Gay noted that the pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the inequalities experienced by black people in America.
"The inequities are systemic and when something like a pandemic happens, those inequities become even more pronounced," explained Gay. "And we're seeing that now with the truly horrifying mortality rates for coronavirus in the black community."
One point I tried to make here is that dearth of competence in the White House and various bureaucracies may well constrain our options, and that consideration should be intrinsic, not extrinsic, to our analysishttps://t.co/m2sdT1Tngt— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 12, 2020
Read the Fourth Amendment and try again. https://t.co/2pz80DvVoO— ACLU (@ACLU) May 12, 2020
Oh hey look, a Vice President of an island that has almost perfectly managed the epidemic. Total coincidence he has a PhD in epidemiology. Scientists should stay in their lanes and not be political leaders? Hogwash. @314action #COVID19 https://t.co/2zcCYSbMSI
Tesla restarts production in defiance of local officials https://t.co/6KGbb78FPJ— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2020
"By converting tens of thousands of post offices into community media-making spaces, we’d strengthen the institution’s historic purpose of informing and connecting communities." https://t.co/x8CNx25li6 Why do you think so many newspapers are called the "post," or the "courier?"— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 11, 2020
Comments
Guess they can use this at the White House
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/11/us/coronavirus-updates.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:56am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:32am
Most people catch Coronavirus when they're asleep or when awake - try to avoid settings where you're most susceptible.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:58am
Half deaths from nursing homes
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/may/11/nursing-homes-us-data-co...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:34am
That said and agreed to, we focus so much on deaths that we forget the other things a bad case can do: permanent organ damage, stroke, disability... I can't recommend this lady's story enough:
Voices from the Pandemic: How long can a heart last like this?’ Darlene Krawetz, on what life becomes when covid-19 won’t go away
Until the medical "profession" has more time to figure this critter out and how to better treat it's multitudinous ramifications it's a real crap shoot to even get treated for it, along the lines of "first, do no harm." They are doing their best, deserve the "heroes" thing for the old college try, but it's little more than witch doctoring at most places right now.
Often enough the ones with the most experience at treating it, who would have the most intuitive abilities to recognize what it might be doing to one body or another and how to counteract it, they are falling prey themselves!
This is precisely where the "flatten the curve" thing is most valuable > allowing the medical practitioners to handle it more slowly, one by one, learning as they go. The later you get it, the more knowledge they have, the better off you are.
Is precisely why I think all rmrd's stats about minorities access to care and testing, etc. are folly at this point. Those whypipple who have insurance and are being admitted to the hospital right now? They are mostly getting shit care, maybe shittier than those that are staying home. Some are being killed by the wrong treatment. Too soon to study anything like that! Makes no sense. Show me stats how many people are coming out of those hospitals and with attentive providers are faring first. I betcha not that impressive, nothing to yearn for yet. I'll give that a most hospitals (but most probably not at most nursing homes, where it's likely there's a ton of awful suffering going on away from prying eyes of family) people are at least getting palliative care, which they wouldn't at home I.E., if they are hooked up to the wrong machine, at least they're getting pain meds along with that...and there's someone there to put them on Facetime once in a while and feed them something whether intravenous or whatever.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:24pm
p.s. If they don't figure out better treatment soon, the number of people on "disability" could skyrocket (might as well go to universal basic income right then and there if that happens?) along these lines:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:35pm
This is another reason everyone's on their own to judge their own risks:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:53am
You have a traitor in the White House who's trying to kill all of you and destroy the country, whether for Putin, MbS, or just his own dystopia. This waiting to see how bad it gets by January (or horrors, after) is just an amazing exercise in national masochism. Glad I'm not there at least.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 1:20pm
The feelings of helplessness are intense. Pretty much the only thing that makes it manageable is the understanding that it leaves me as paralyzed as the numb nuts calling the shots if I let it overwhelm me.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:47pm
Right. What positive can be done?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:08pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:23pm
We are all deluding ourselves in a way. Got to get used to this, judging one's own risks for a good long time. Cause:
There's just ebb and flow of amount of contagion ahead of us? (Polio took a long time to basically eradicate. AIDS is still with us. Etc.)
I am thinking that the best thing, the "miracle," would actually be a good treatment rather than a vaccine, one that targets the virus itself?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 6:56pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:09pm