    Joe is branding up: got it together; snappy

    By artappraiser on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 7:45pm |

    and neither crochety nor foggy

    It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am

    I don't have much interest in judging, I just like to note. But now that you bring up, it reminds me of similar "just a regular guy" things that Obama and Bill Clinton both did from time to time, altered for this particular situation of quarantine. I didn't see "nursing home" meme at all. It's "have a beer with the guy?" and he plays the non threatening, non bullying dad or alpha.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:38am

    Alright, just brought back memories.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:26am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:56pm

    That was good.
    Is this the beginning of a Team of Rivals?


    by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:51pm

    would be nice, would be so nice! He's a creative--ideas for solutions--just that simple


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:54pm

    As a worker in a hands-on industry that requires a brain, I am heartened to see Biden move toward a policy that puts that plank on the party. It is a chance to approach the matter without consigning it to a trade deal that is made or not.

    Germany teaches trades to young people. We teach them how to make a sandwich.


    by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:16pm

    This is better than I would expect, though I always thought he was a near perfect candidate as far as being able to win quirky Wisconsin:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:49pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:10pm

    That is a smart move. It is good for developing the platform to horse trade within the party before the election.

     Added benefit: Triggering the Mitch Coven to encourage people to check it out.


    by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 4:10pm

