It’s important to stay connected while we’re social distancing — but there’s always that one friend who doesn’t get the hint when it’s time to end the video chat.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2020
Glad we don’t know anyone like that — right, @KeeganMKey? pic.twitter.com/AoDEYRTo8G
The director of a Venezuelan prison where 47 prisoners were killed in early May has been charged along with five soldiers: https://t.co/GDsyxyQhWY via @Reuters
Read InSight Crime’s report on the massacre at Cepella Prison: https://t.co/bY3zPM42i6
An unarmed black EMT was murdered by police conducting a No Knock warrant at the wrong house.
There is a reason why activists push for more media attention for cases where unarmed black people are killed by police and vigilantes: public scrutiny gets things done. Two months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were executing a search warrant at the wrong house, her tragic death is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. Now, the governor of Kentucky is calling for a deeper look into the events that caused an innocent woman to be killed.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr is stepping down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI launched an investigation into a series of stock trades he made earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the U.S.
In the middle of a New England Journal of Medicine article about POC and the coronavirus is the observation that a measure of renal function the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is different for blacks and whites. Blacks with end stage renal disease can have a higher eGFR than whites with severe renal disease. The same is true for a serum protein that reflects renal function, creatinine. Because the "white" standard is used, black patients have to develop a more severe level of disease before being considered for transplant.
Philadelphia City Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier (3rd District), Kendra Brooks (At Large), Helen Gym (At Large), Allan Domb (At Large), Isaiah Thomas (At Large), Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At Large), Mark Squilla (1st District), Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District), Maria Quiñones-Sánchez (7th District), Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District), and Cherelle Parker (9th District), today issued the following statement:
Newsom's re-opening strategy, aided by California administering more than 1M tests to date, seems responsible and reasonable. Once again, it's telling that liberal journos are so geographically myopic that they chose to lionize the truly abysmal Cuomo and not Newsom. https://t.co/C17mqicVvM— Quarantiana (@TianaTheFirst) May 12, 2020
Republicans won in Wisconsin and are ahead in California
The three participants are all experts on aviation
Will we ever go back to pre-COVID levels of flying? Or is this the end of easy, cheap (and bad for the environment) air travel? https://t.co/EF7rF2CMG7— Slate (@Slate) May 12, 2020
Twitter employees can work from home forever, CEO says https://t.co/8DdV1jN5NV— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 12, 2020
Progressives unhappy their priorities left out of the bill. The heads of the progressive caucus - Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan - ask Pelosi to delay Friday vote. Ro Khanna told me he has yet to hear “coherent” rationale why their proposals left out https://t.co/oODWl0qMDK— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 12, 2020
Drs. Anthony Fauci and Robert Redfield gave a grim assessment of the months ahead, contradicting President Trump’s insistence that the nation has put the virus behind it.
By Sheryl Gay Stolberg @ NYTimes.com, May 12
[....] The officials warned of dire consequences if the nation reopens its economy too soon, noting that the United States still lacks critical testing capacity and the ability to trace the contacts of those infected.
Very interesting reasoning. A little bit of that "Southern honor" thing there?
Former Lindsey Graham donor backs his Democratic challenger after questioning Graham's principleshttps://t.co/k2wAe1GiA4— Henri Barkey (@hbarkey) May 12, 2020
In India, arranged matchmaking is a big business. @surajyengde writes about the practice that represents an unholy alliance of medieval prejudice and globalized capital. https://t.co/rvx4wGOjlx— The Baffler (@thebafflermag) May 12, 2020
The most passionate partisans, not enough death for them, got to make more of the cruelest kind. What can be the plan behind this? Can think of nothing but hell and we love death...What good is a country if there are no people in it?
“The attack had killed “15 mothers and their newborn babies” and wounded 16 others, but local elders suggested the fatalities could be higher.” https://t.co/UOoudv0dwF
Comments
It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am
I don't have much interest in judging, I just like to note. But now that you bring up, it reminds me of similar "just a regular guy" things that Obama and Bill Clinton both did from time to time, altered for this particular situation of quarantine. I didn't see "nursing home" meme at all. It's "have a beer with the guy?" and he plays the non threatening, non bullying dad or alpha.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:38am
Alright, just brought back memories.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:26am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:56pm
That was good.
Is this the beginning of a Team of Rivals?
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:51pm
would be nice, would be so nice! He's a creative--ideas for solutions--just that simple
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:54pm
As a worker in a hands-on industry that requires a brain, I am heartened to see Biden move toward a policy that puts that plank on the party. It is a chance to approach the matter without consigning it to a trade deal that is made or not.
Germany teaches trades to young people. We teach them how to make a sandwich.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:16pm
This is better than I would expect, though I always thought he was a near perfect candidate as far as being able to win quirky Wisconsin:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:10pm
That is a smart move. It is good for developing the platform to horse trade within the party before the election.
Added benefit: Triggering the Mitch Coven to encourage people to check it out.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 4:10pm
WTF is the Trump campaign thinking here? Even if they have the Cambridge Analytics type software to micro-target to youth, I can't see young voters thinking Trump's age is that much different from Biden's! (FWIW, I ran across this because Maggie Haberman retweeted it)
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:25pm