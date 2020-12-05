Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Trump Tax Return Cases https://t.co/tuRYGrTFw1 pic.twitter.com/uQknVV4oR8— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 12, 2020
The director of a Venezuelan prison where 47 prisoners were killed in early May has been charged along with five soldiers: https://t.co/GDsyxyQhWY via @Reuters
Read InSight Crime’s report on the massacre at Cepella Prison: https://t.co/bY3zPM42i6
An unarmed black EMT was murdered by police conducting a No Knock warrant at the wrong house.
There is a reason why activists push for more media attention for cases where unarmed black people are killed by police and vigilantes: public scrutiny gets things done. Two months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were executing a search warrant at the wrong house, her tragic death is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. Now, the governor of Kentucky is calling for a deeper look into the events that caused an innocent woman to be killed.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr is stepping down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI launched an investigation into a series of stock trades he made earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the U.S.
In the middle of a New England Journal of Medicine article about POC and the coronavirus is the observation that a measure of renal function the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is different for blacks and whites. Blacks with end stage renal disease can have a higher eGFR than whites with severe renal disease. The same is true for a serum protein that reflects renal function, creatinine. Because the "white" standard is used, black patients have to develop a more severe level of disease before being considered for transplant.
Philadelphia City Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier (3rd District), Kendra Brooks (At Large), Helen Gym (At Large), Allan Domb (At Large), Isaiah Thomas (At Large), Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At Large), Mark Squilla (1st District), Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District), Maria Quiñones-Sánchez (7th District), Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District), and Cherelle Parker (9th District), today issued the following statement:
Newsom's re-opening strategy, aided by California administering more than 1M tests to date, seems responsible and reasonable. Once again, it's telling that liberal journos are so geographically myopic that they chose to lionize the truly abysmal Cuomo and not Newsom. https://t.co/C17mqicVvM— Quarantiana (@TianaTheFirst) May 12, 2020
Republicans won in Wisconsin and are ahead in California
The three participants are all experts on aviation
Will we ever go back to pre-COVID levels of flying? Or is this the end of easy, cheap (and bad for the environment) air travel? https://t.co/EF7rF2CMG7— Slate (@Slate) May 12, 2020
Twitter employees can work from home forever, CEO says https://t.co/8DdV1jN5NV— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 12, 2020
Progressives unhappy their priorities left out of the bill. The heads of the progressive caucus - Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan - ask Pelosi to delay Friday vote. Ro Khanna told me he has yet to hear “coherent” rationale why their proposals left out https://t.co/oODWl0qMDK— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 12, 2020
Drs. Anthony Fauci and Robert Redfield gave a grim assessment of the months ahead, contradicting President Trump’s insistence that the nation has put the virus behind it.
By Sheryl Gay Stolberg @ NYTimes.com, May 12
[....] The officials warned of dire consequences if the nation reopens its economy too soon, noting that the United States still lacks critical testing capacity and the ability to trace the contacts of those infected.
Very interesting reasoning. A little bit of that "Southern honor" thing there?
Former Lindsey Graham donor backs his Democratic challenger after questioning Graham's principleshttps://t.co/k2wAe1GiA4— Henri Barkey (@hbarkey) May 12, 2020
In India, arranged matchmaking is a big business. @surajyengde writes about the practice that represents an unholy alliance of medieval prejudice and globalized capital. https://t.co/rvx4wGOjlx— The Baffler (@thebafflermag) May 12, 2020
The most passionate partisans, not enough death for them, got to make more of the cruelest kind. What can be the plan behind this? Can think of nothing but hell and we love death...What good is a country if there are no people in it?
“The attack had killed “15 mothers and their newborn babies” and wounded 16 others, but local elders suggested the fatalities could be higher.” https://t.co/UOoudv0dwF
The Supreme Court will never let Trump's tax returns see the light of day. Even if it was in the Constitution "Congress shall have the right to .....Trump's tazes and finances" they would not allow it, defer, delay, obstruct it for years.
by NCD on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:49pm
I didn't get to listen but am running across some intriguing comments and this CNN breaking story
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 4:32pm
The arguments were interesting. The Justices spoke more cogently than the lawyers in front of them.
The fact that Trump did not divest or put his business into a Trust is a new thing regarding precedent. It would not be surprising if the Court kicks that one down the road until those sorts of limits are made matters of Law. It had been a Code of Gentlemen up to now. The emoluments clause was drafted more toward an eye to avoiding Foreigners buying influence than stanching internal corruption. Banks have been the standard way to keep that sort of thing on the down low but now you have this friggin Real Estate Dealer crashing the boy dance party.
The response to Alito regarding the security of the Grand Jury process is important. That points toward the New York State subpoenas going forward on the basis of the system being able to function as it should. As a point of delimitation, the Supreme Court itself can only assume that sort of competence to go forward.
by moat on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 5:28pm
thank you for sharing what you got out of it, this especially was a "doh, learn something new every day" thing to me, makes perfect sense as to the framers and why didn't I realize it before
the emoluments clause was drafted more toward an eye to avoiding Foreigners buying influence than stanching internal corruption. Banks have been the standard way to keep that sort of thing on the down low but now you have this friggin Real Estate Dealer crashing the boy dance party.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 5:36pm
Except Congress codified the turning over of presidential taxes in law, whereas the Administration is stonewalling family tax returns in some kind of extended royal family prerogative. Even Trump's sister got into the act, resigning her judgeship to avoid detailing tax evasion and inheritance misdeed but that may just be state level.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 10:47pm
There is the IRS code that requires showing returns to Congress which Trump team claims was made in bad faith and would be leaked to media if released.
I think there should be a law that requires the President's returns to be revealed if the business is not divested or held in trust.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 9:25am
That would help, tho theyd seek another loophole.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:10pm
The emoluments fight is back on:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:12pm
A synchronicity with the tax return question before the Supreme Court.
If Trump had divested from Trump Org, the subpoena delivered to Deutsche Bank would have nothing to do with his Presidency. Trump is using the Presidency in a novel virus fashion.
by moat on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:30pm