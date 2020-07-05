Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.
DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.
What else?
DOJ has officially gone to SCOTUS to stay the DC Circuit's ruling to turn over Mueller grand jury materials to the House, arguing it would suffer irreparable harm if it had to release the info: https://t.co/F00eeEhqjm pic.twitter.com/KZnPdP9VPQ— Jacqueline Thomsen (@jacq_thomsen) May 7, 2020
Pentagon's Defense Production Act go-between removed from role https://t.co/fOlOVGNnb4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 14, 2020
This obituary is part of a series about people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.
By Sam Roberts @ NYTimes.com, May 12
With an 8th-grade education, she emigrated to Brooklyn, where she invested her savings in real estate, rented out apartments and ran two laundromats.
SAD!
—@harrispolitico on why journalists are "so obsessed" with Tucker Carlson is worth your time https://t.co/IbvyADnuQo pic.twitter.com/1Ti9qlvcJo— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 14, 2020
You can't make this stuff up.
The director of a Venezuelan prison where 47 prisoners were killed in early May has been charged along with five soldiers: https://t.co/GDsyxyQhWY via @Reuters
Read InSight Crime’s report on the massacre at Cepella Prison: https://t.co/bY3zPM42i6
An unarmed black EMT was murdered by police conducting a No Knock warrant at the wrong house.
There is a reason why activists push for more media attention for cases where unarmed black people are killed by police and vigilantes: public scrutiny gets things done. Two months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were executing a search warrant at the wrong house, her tragic death is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. Now, the governor of Kentucky is calling for a deeper look into the events that caused an innocent woman to be killed.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr is stepping down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI launched an investigation into a series of stock trades he made earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the U.S.
In the middle of a New England Journal of Medicine article about POC and the coronavirus is the observation that a measure of renal function the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is different for blacks and whites. Blacks with end stage renal disease can have a higher eGFR than whites with severe renal disease. The same is true for a serum protein that reflects renal function, creatinine. Because the "white" standard is used, black patients have to develop a more severe level of disease before being considered for transplant.
Philadelphia City Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier (3rd District), Kendra Brooks (At Large), Helen Gym (At Large), Allan Domb (At Large), Isaiah Thomas (At Large), Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At Large), Mark Squilla (1st District), Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District), Maria Quiñones-Sánchez (7th District), Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District), and Cherelle Parker (9th District), today issued the following statement:
Newsom's re-opening strategy, aided by California administering more than 1M tests to date, seems responsible and reasonable. Once again, it's telling that liberal journos are so geographically myopic that they chose to lionize the truly abysmal Cuomo and not Newsom. https://t.co/C17mqicVvM— Quarantiana (@TianaTheFirst) May 12, 2020
Republicans won in Wisconsin and are ahead in California
The three participants are all experts on aviation
Will we ever go back to pre-COVID levels of flying? Or is this the end of easy, cheap (and bad for the environment) air travel? https://t.co/EF7rF2CMG7— Slate (@Slate) May 12, 2020
Twitter employees can work from home forever, CEO says https://t.co/8DdV1jN5NV— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 12, 2020
Progressives unhappy their priorities left out of the bill. The heads of the progressive caucus - Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan - ask Pelosi to delay Friday vote. Ro Khanna told me he has yet to hear “coherent” rationale why their proposals left out https://t.co/oODWl0qMDK— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 12, 2020
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm
I clicked and saw the word Sullivan:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 6:35pm
This is brilliant. Sullivan is saying "tell me more."
by moat on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 7:11pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 11:24pm
Friends of the Court to the rescue!
I hope they videotape the explosion of Barr's brain over at DOJ. I guess Trump was right when he said:
" A lot of things are going to be told over the next couple of weeks "
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 8:53am
Most important (to me)is that it seems the decision on this case is up to Sullivan and not Barr/DoJ, whatever Barr's wishes and any DoJ filings. IANAL, but it seems like it's no longer a matter of contesting parties, and instead a decided court matter fully under Sullivan's purview and no one else's, shirt of a successful appeal.
Of course a guilty plea plus sentencing might be pardoned, but it would reflect poorly on the Doofus-un-Chief, who's been using this to slime the FBI - he would then have to rage against activist judges, despite the DoJ already signing off on this plea twice.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 9:08am
Agreed, pardoning Flynn would be expending political capital with little quid pro quo.
Barr was supposed to fall on the grenade for the team and prevent further judicial review. If that has the opposite effect, they will have few friends on this Supreme Court (should it go that far). Roberts has already told Trump to get off his lawn regarding judges.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 9:43am
This looks to me like it's going to go on forever. Justice is there, it's just slow:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 12:02pm
Oh, this is different - now it's slow raking over the coals, justice style. Barr will be having 0 fun - absolutely no upside.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 1:46pm
Correct me if I am wrong, but this is the first time Barr actually tried to remove the authority of a Judge by one his moves.
He suppresses information. He swaps out attorneys to say stuff he wants them to say in cases. He overrides the power of Inspector Generals to run his own witch hunts in many agencies. But now he has tried to determine an outcome through a motion in court. It doesn't look like the work of a genius.
One thing I wish to confirm is whether the withdrawal of charges by the DOJ means they have given up any grounds to submit any other motions. I have checked many law wonk sites and nobody is giving me satisfaction on that point. Maybe it so unprecedented that everybody's Westlaw program crashed.
by moat on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 3:41pm
Sullivan for sure suspendd further motions from the defendents. From MTWheel sounds like Barr not including transcripts he relies on, but evidence that contradicts what he's withholding doesn't bode well for further motions except a hail Mary mandamus. My shallow takeaway to date.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 4:59pm
M Wheeler is important because she was predicting this case would end up exploding from the contradictions of each motion playing out in court for a long time. I did not notice the specific exclusion of further motions from DOJ. Where did you see that?
The self identified Law blogs are keeping their powder dry by not commenting on the options available to the different parties. We are in a new territory.
by moat on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 5:25pm
Roundly criticized by 2000 former attorneys - but no amount of disapproval will away Barr from his chosen mission - to be Trump's hack. I mean, that's why he wrote that famous op-ed.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 5:28pm
I understand the intentions of the players. Is this a response to my comment?
by moat on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 5:39pm
Nope, see below - had this copied, wanted to paste before disappeared.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 5:40pm
I didn't mean to say Sullivan prevented DoJ submitting more. I simply meant they'd made a middle of it, including refusing to release the transcripts they then relied on - oops!
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/11/bill-barr-did-not-provide-the-most...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 5:39pm
Next, as per the SCOTUS stopping the vote count in Florida in 2000, or disenfranchising voters due to "fraudulent voting";
Robert's SCOTUS has overruled a lower court stay on the Executive Order and its enforcement, saying they traditionally "give deference to Republican presidents seeking election" and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case sometime in 2021 or 2022. The COVID-19 death total has since the DOJ action, entered a rapid decline in numbers.
by NCD on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:51pm
Thanks, reading the impartial court decision helps to clarify the germane issues.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:58am
Sentencing turned totally personal.
Please Trump is the name of the game.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/07/top-prosecutor-in-flynn-case-ab...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:19am
Trump threatens Wray's 10 year appt
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 10:04am
Fire him, Pence can run the FBI, HE WAS ELECTED!.
Trump needs to clean out whoever is sending out all those food stamps too. Nobody can eat that much, many, many many billions wasted COULD BE USED ON PAINTING THE WALL!
by NCD on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:12am
"We don't need no jalapeños. We don't need no guacomol..."
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:28am
I have no inclination to defend Trump whom I despise or Barr or anybody else that comes to mind in the current administration. I also see no reason to give any benefit of doubt to the spawn of J. Edgar Hoover. The story of Flynn is distorted greatly in different directions depending on which side is telling but is only one part of a bigger story, one which is not as simple and cut and dried as so many would have it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:30pm
So you've got a new bromance with Turley, who can't seem to find anything wrong with the new National Security Advisor lying to the incoming President about his lobbying activity with Turkey (including discussing kidnapping a US resident out of the country), along with telling our major enemy that it's ok they interfered with the election - the sanctions the current President has on will be dropped ASAP after inauguration.
And then Flynn got a sweetheart deal to just admit he lied - no jail time, a gentleman's agreement to leave his son alone - which he agreed to *TWICE* under oath to a judge - but then decided to get a new attorney to contest it, and when she went utter batshit crazy, refiling the same inane Brady shit over and over, Barr decided to step right in and call it quits - snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
So, Lulu's back, eh? Just remember, it's over when it's over - there's still a rather pissed off judge involved, and they're not going to snow him likely.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:49pm
Sullivan specifically made him repeat his guilty plea in open court to put the kibosh on this sort of bullshit. And now the DOJ becomes a coconspirator.
by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 3:45pm
The important charges of the Turley article, to my mind, are that the reporting of the issue by CNN is bad and that the FBI had some bad actors driving the prosecution who were given a pass. I do not believe that either charge qualifies as bullshit since they are both self evidently true regardless any judgement of Flynn. Your mileage obviously varies.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 9:55pm
They let McCabe dangle for over a year whether they would charge, as Trump's revenge - he had to sue them to shit or get off the pot.
Marcy talks about Years thinking the Flynn-Russian ambassador meeting was no big deal - and then she saw the actual content of th meeting (whe e *Fynn* brought up loosening Obama's sanctions), and that's when they went from closing down to re-upping and warning people - hardly a vendetta "out to get Flynn" as Team Trump contends.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/08/damning-new-details-from-mary-mcco...
(More articles there - you could try reading non-apologist sites)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:35am
And here's a Marcy Wheeler piece showing how McCabe was railroaded - fired because they were assured he would be convicted, except he had reasonable explanations, so charges were dismissed but still they refused to clear him , leaving him in limbobut you, Lulu, are happy to pander Turley's bullshit because you've found another Russian supporting line if propaganda to support - predictability is certainly one of your strong suits. That people like Turley subsume their law credentials to helping these fuckers break legal precedent and policy is certainly an awful aspect of the current Trump-Barr full court press, but no need to follow blindly along with this crap.
Read it -it's thorough, unlike the Turley hatchet job.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/02/16/the-stakes-and-misinformation-abou...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:47am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:30am
Toobin summarizes
https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/the-michael-flynn-dismissal...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:03am
BMaz summarizes - tl;dr sentencing/sanctions still up to Judge Sullivan, he will not be cowed, he handled the Stevens case, we shall see.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/07/trump-pride-and-doj-prejudice-the-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:14am
Not that it matters, but just for fun, I ran across confirmation that There's always a tweet:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:02am
More Marcy timeline
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:10pm
Except I don't understand - Flynn wasn't *charged* - he pled guilty - twice, and was ready to be sentenced to *0* time, yet instead he withdrew his plea, exposing him to serving time for that perjury. Why?
(And why can't Obama distinguish between a charge and an actual legal admission of guilt? So much sloppy legal analysis everywhere. Now extending to medical analysis.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:38am
A couple of years ago I commented here that Obama's Spygate house of cards would collapse due to the morons who perpetrated this demonic hoax left a paper trail that couldn't be covered up or destroyed. It took too long but finally the documented evidence is flowing and much mush more is coming exposing the scum that will pay for their evil deeds.
The snowflake rats are cornered and panicked, their heads are spinning and they spew projectile vomitus, they destroyed themselves but they won't be allowed to destroy us.
It's a great but sad day for America!
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:54pm
Which documents are you referring to?
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:38pm
I suspect it has something to do with along these lines, see this thread
https://twitter.com/wesyang/status/1259187866552369153
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:56pm
You are correct. That line of thought has been going on while all this other stuff has been going on.
But it is odd that none of that rose to the level of evidence in actual cases in front of actual judges.
And it still has not.
Edit: As a challenge to a troll, asking a question is not an admission to a confusion about the sources of their information.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:19pm
I just glanced at the Drumpf's tweets and I would recommend that those into this whole story should take a look at them too (unfortunately); he's retweeting the fellow travelers...
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 7:08am
I see what you mean.
by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 9:45am
(these from Trump suppurating COVIDIANS) - + a sarcastic Trumptard misspelling
by NCD on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 10:33am
Who were you then back in the day?
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:42pm
I hear the Macedonians have regrouped. Ajde ajde, mofos. Yippie tay yay.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:30pm
It just so happens that I had a friend who went back to Macedonia when the "Yugoslavia" collapse was happening.
He returned but refused to have anything to do with his former friends.
The limits of observation.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 7:24pm
It's complex, like everything Balkans. I certainly don't mean to imply more than a minority are up to some crap. But still lives some longing for the old Tito, Milosevic and Soviet influence days.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:31pm
I remember an episode in a bar on a Friday night several decades ago when one of my Polish colleagues said this:
"The Serbs went off when you said they were Serbs."
I thought he was nuts at the time but am coming around to his logic these days.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:06pm
I recommend "Once There Was a Country" ("Underground"). A bit like a cultural psychiatry session?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:55pm
Are you referring to Achebe (Biafra) or Angelou (Haiti}?
by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 5:37pm
I'm guessing a Serbian film
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 6:21pm
Kinda Bosnian
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:17am
You kind of sound like a whiny snowflake rat. What is up with that? What happened to the Triumph Upon a America theme?
Sad.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:21pm
Balancing the check book I realized that I´d wasted an enormous part of my life (who cares ? ! ) in an effort on which my friend Charlie would have never spent a second . Which led to remembering the then local NPR scientic guy. recollecting a one time Einstein colleague´s affectionate memory of Einstein occasionally -saying (I'll finally get to a point )"I have to go off and have a Tink.¨
Barr should go off and have aTink.
In spades.
by Flavius on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 12:50pm
Einstein was capable of having a rational thought process.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 1:13pm
David Frum makes a good observation:
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:06am
well big fucking deal, pardon my French. because if he's been getting away with it for 3 1/2 years, and continues to get away with it, we're pretty well screwed. so yeah, we can sit back gloating in that we caught the Emperor without any clothes, but I've come to the conclusion he likes showing his dick. we seem to be working with different sets of rules and different expectations.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:09am
I didn't get a gloating vibe. Frum was making your point in so far as Trump/Pence doesn't cover up from the incident by denying it anymore.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:25am
Well, I think it still revels in the feeling that, "we caught you", even though we largely knew what Trump was up to 4 years ago - we were all pretty sure Trump knew what Flynn was doing, and that his denials were about as believable as Putin not knowing Russians were in Crimea & Donbas instead of "little green men".
Even Frum's summary about the "Russian Hoax" is misleading - we've long known how much of the important stuff was done, and the fight has been less over "did he do anything wrong?" or even much "how did they dod it" and much more over "give me the goddamn documents, you anti-Constitutional fucks" to prove it. Sadly their attack on the Constitution, stonewalling, obstructing justice, destroying evidence, and simply breaking every political & legal norm they can is being interpreted as somehow a draw, as if they'd played us to a tie in chess rather than overturned the board and locked one of the judges in a closet. (yeah, take that for an allusion to Anthony Kennedy, or any number of cases of judicial foul play). Think back to how many investigations we thought were being spun off in 2017-2018, and how many (SDNY? Maria Butina & NRA? Erik Prince's perjury? what UAE was going meeting with Trump in Dec 2016?) were pre-empted & buried.
They've got us watching government like a Netflix series - simply observers, price takers in this business of government, "shocked" insomuch as we'll watch the next episode to see how it turns out (& what next outrage supersedes this one), but not so far as we'll have any influence on the script, turn it back into one of Law & Order.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:42am
According to CNN:
That suggests Shea is going to have to locate somebody other than himself in order to refile.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:28pm
Obama says "There is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free." “The rule of law is at risk”.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:05pm
Note first comment on Turley's article:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:16pm
Read the very next post on that site. we can afford to talk about the dirty little secrets over here in a corner of the electroverse. I am going to vote along with everyone here for Biden so no harm done, even if there is something we would rather not consider or if we do would rather not face..
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:47pm
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 3:32am
Hey Lulu, Jared lied to Mueller, which Turley will ignore (along with Russian meetings in Trump Tower).
How many heads can 1 person put in the sand? (kind of a Catholic question)
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2020/05/jared-kushner-rick-gerson-r...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 5:18am
I don't want to talk about Flynn or any of this, just not that interested.
I was just glancing at your link and I saw right away: it is either a mistake or intentionally dishonest legal analysis. The topic of your link is not actually getting into all of this on this thread, it is a specific argument about a specific Barack Obama statement, that Obama's statement is incorrect. That there is precedent. And that is sloppy and wrong! It's a laundry list of citations that don't apply! It's the old switcheroo.
Though he's been out of practice a while, I would just like to remind: Obama taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago Law School from 1992 to 2004 after a Harvard Law Degree, so Turley's not dealing with chopped liver opponent here.
How often does Turley do this? I don't really know and don't care. But if I were you, I would take his analysis with a skeptical eye. If one were judging by this post of his, looks like it's meant to feed a fan base raw meat without rigorous thinking and not up to the par of debate with colleagues of equal training. To get more clicks leading to more media appearances, maybe, just spit something out that looks like you know what you are doing, but it's bullshit.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 8:32am
I don't want to talk about Flynn or any of this, just not that interested.
You didn't really need to post a long comment emphasizing that you do not want to hear opinions or facts that you don't want to hear, that has long been apparent. As a person so obviously interested in politics and invested in offering an opinion on every subject here brought up at Dag as well as on most of the participants and offering so many news links from sources which have at times been absolutely wrong in either their facts or their interpretation, if not both, I posit that there are people with whom you disagree who are telling stories that you really need to hear.
You criticize Turley’s analysis and opinion because he says that Obama is mistaken and wrong on a point of law and derisively question who is Turley to criticize a Constitutional scholar of Obama’s stature. Turley’s entire career has been as a Professor of Constitutional law, rather than a short lived position used as a stepping stone to another career, and he is a lawyer who has actually litigated very many cases in which Constitutional questions were relevant. Of course none of that guarantees that he is right on the point in question but it does give him standing to speak on the subject and for his opinions to be considered, IMO. At times, maybe just when it fits your mood or supports your position, you seem to agree that hearing dissenting voices is worthwhile.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 12:35pm
you derisively question who is Turley to criticize a Constitutional scholar of Obama’s stature.
Oh yeah, where did I do that? Nope not me. Reading comprehension, it's fundamental.
I was actually saying that Obama is nearly up to Turley's stature. Though he has not been active of late in the field, Certainly an Obama is more up to challenge a Turley or vice versa about what is a danger to the rule of law than a Guy Called Lulu.
I was simply pointing out that the link you wanted to share with all of Dagblog, I took you up on it and looked at it. And it looked to me like this was a very sloppy post by Turley in response to a leaked Obama comment. And that commenter "Ben" caught him at the sloppiness right away.
Turley is capable of better. I am sure there is a valid legal argument about what Obama said. But this time Turley suspiciously did not, throwing out a bogus "both sides do it" argument based on faux comparatives.
THAT IS ALL. Nothing else. If you don't like people looking at your links, don't share em, pick em more carefully.
Edit to add: Lawyers do this all the time with plebes in non-political circumstances, I learned through actual experience. They will throw out a lot of case law quotes that have nothing to do with nothing to impress you to back off. All you have to do is realize a lot of it is just bogus bluster to get you to back off from questioning them.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 1:17pm
Apologies if I misinterpreted and then misrepresented your notions of Turley.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 2:14pm
Turley didn't give any fucking facts - he pointed to 2 docs of 100+ pages each as if they could speak for themselves. He can go fuck himself - he's a lying colluding hack.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 2:17pm
Here's some timelines that Turley will try to ignore
https://www.emptywheel.net/2017/05/09/the-curious-timing-of-flynn-events...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 1:46am
Flynn pleaded guilty *twice*.
Besides not saying he was working for Turkey, more important is he lied to the FBI about his assurances to the country that just hacked us to circumvent sanctions the then-Administrion had just put on said rogue power. Of course Lulu loves all things Russia, but for most of us surreptitiously helping out the Russian Ambassador earns a file in the intelligence community. That partisans are trying to make this a scandal is itself scandalous.
BTW, the Russians liked having Flynn at that Moscow dinner table with Jill Stein, Putin, and other heavies. Why'd they bother? More than just optics? Guess the plane tab earned Kislyak a (collusionary)) heads-up at least.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 1:58am
What is disingenuous or ignorant in Turley's citing of the Stevens case as an example to cast aspersion upon Obama's statement is that the Stevens case is specifically referred to in Judge Sullivan's December letter in response to a request to dismiss:
Obama spoke in a loose fashion but the Judge has not. He is focused upon a defendant who has pleaded guilty twice in a plea bargain deal who wants to keep the benefits of that deal after reneging on the plea itself. That is why Brady violations (should they prove to exist) only kick the matter to a retrial.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 1:46pm
A retrial would give the DoJ the option to then not retry, no?
Somehow we passed retrial when Flynn pled guilty twice, in my ignorant opinion.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 2:09pm
I don't know how the retrial process would work where the original case was brought by the Special Counsel Mueller along with Van Grack and Ahmad. I take your point that the present DOJ are not going to put their best people on it.
But the Plea Agreement itself has some consequences (without regard to outcomes) that explains why Sullivan keeps rolling his eyes at many of the Defendants' arguments. It is worth reading the whole document to appreciate how deeply the people who drafted it did not want to be fucked by persons planning on ditching it later. Here is one slice of the pie:
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 3:21pm
But that's what I mean - "any prosecution may be commenced or reinstated against your client" - not only "not retried with prejudice" - prosecution stands for the most part.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 3:38pm
That is why the charging document is separate from the plea agreement. It intentionally keeps the possibility of discovery alive in a manner that the Shea motion is trying to squash on the grounds of "materiality."
A retrial order will not revive the corpse but it doesn't bury the body either. Barr needs to get the bodies underground.
by moat on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 4:03pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 11:40pm
Good Sullivan summation
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/13/the-legal-posture-of-the-flynn-cas...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 3:58pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 3:59pm
just ran across, haven't read cause I don't want to spend a Vanity Fair click on it, so use or not:
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/12/2020 - 1:53pm