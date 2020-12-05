Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Progressives unhappy their priorities left out of the bill. The heads of the progressive caucus - Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan - ask Pelosi to delay Friday vote. Ro Khanna told me he has yet to hear “coherent” rationale why their proposals left out https://t.co/oODWl0qMDK— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 12, 2020
Pentagon's Defense Production Act go-between removed from role https://t.co/fOlOVGNnb4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 14, 2020
This obituary is part of a series about people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.
By Sam Roberts @ NYTimes.com, May 12
With an 8th-grade education, she emigrated to Brooklyn, where she invested her savings in real estate, rented out apartments and ran two laundromats.
SAD!
—@harrispolitico on why journalists are "so obsessed" with Tucker Carlson is worth your time https://t.co/IbvyADnuQo pic.twitter.com/1Ti9qlvcJo— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 14, 2020
You can't make this stuff up.
The director of a Venezuelan prison where 47 prisoners were killed in early May has been charged along with five soldiers: https://t.co/GDsyxyQhWY via @Reuters
Read InSight Crime’s report on the massacre at Cepella Prison: https://t.co/bY3zPM42i6
An unarmed black EMT was murdered by police conducting a No Knock warrant at the wrong house.
There is a reason why activists push for more media attention for cases where unarmed black people are killed by police and vigilantes: public scrutiny gets things done. Two months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were executing a search warrant at the wrong house, her tragic death is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. Now, the governor of Kentucky is calling for a deeper look into the events that caused an innocent woman to be killed.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr is stepping down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI launched an investigation into a series of stock trades he made earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the U.S.
In the middle of a New England Journal of Medicine article about POC and the coronavirus is the observation that a measure of renal function the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is different for blacks and whites. Blacks with end stage renal disease can have a higher eGFR than whites with severe renal disease. The same is true for a serum protein that reflects renal function, creatinine. Because the "white" standard is used, black patients have to develop a more severe level of disease before being considered for transplant.
Philadelphia City Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier (3rd District), Kendra Brooks (At Large), Helen Gym (At Large), Allan Domb (At Large), Isaiah Thomas (At Large), Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At Large), Mark Squilla (1st District), Curtis Jones, Jr. (4th District), Maria Quiñones-Sánchez (7th District), Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District), and Cherelle Parker (9th District), today issued the following statement:
Newsom's re-opening strategy, aided by California administering more than 1M tests to date, seems responsible and reasonable. Once again, it's telling that liberal journos are so geographically myopic that they chose to lionize the truly abysmal Cuomo and not Newsom. https://t.co/C17mqicVvM— Quarantiana (@TianaTheFirst) May 12, 2020
Republicans won in Wisconsin and are ahead in California
The three participants are all experts on aviation
Will we ever go back to pre-COVID levels of flying? Or is this the end of easy, cheap (and bad for the environment) air travel? https://t.co/EF7rF2CMG7— Slate (@Slate) May 12, 2020
Twitter employees can work from home forever, CEO says https://t.co/8DdV1jN5NV— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 12, 2020
Progressives unhappy their priorities left out of the bill. The heads of the progressive caucus - Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan - ask Pelosi to delay Friday vote. Ro Khanna told me he has yet to hear “coherent” rationale why their proposals left out https://t.co/oODWl0qMDK— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 12, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Apparently Mitch worries about what Fed chair Powell thinks of him:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 7:06pm