An unarmed black EMT was murdered by police conducting a No Knock warrant at the wrong house.

There is a reason why activists push for more media attention for cases where unarmed black people are killed by police and vigilantes: public scrutiny gets things done. Two months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were executing a search warrant at the wrong house, her tragic death is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. Now, the governor of Kentucky is calling for a deeper look into the events that caused an innocent woman to be killed.

According to the Courier Journal, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement urging state and federal officials to investigate Taylor’s death.

“The public reports concerning the death of Breonna Taylor are troubling,” Beshear said. “Her family and the public at large deserve the full facts regarding her death.”