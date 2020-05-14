The day before I got sick, I ran three miles, walked 10 more, then raced up the stairs to my fifth-floor apartment as always, slinging laundry with me as I went.
The next day, April 17, I became one of the thousands of New Yorkers to fall ill with Covid-19. I haven’t felt the same since.
If you live in New York City, you know what this virus can do. In just under two months, an estimated 24,000 New Yorkers have died. That’s more than twice the number of people we lost to homicide over the past 20 years.
An unarmed black EMT was murdered by police conducting a No Knock warrant at the wrong house.
There is a reason why activists push for more media attention for cases where unarmed black people are killed by police and vigilantes: public scrutiny gets things done. Two months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were executing a search warrant at the wrong house, her tragic death is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. Now, the governor of Kentucky is calling for a deeper look into the events that caused an innocent woman to be killed.
Republican Sen. Richard Burr is stepping down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI launched an investigation into a series of stock trades he made earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the U.S.
In the middle of a New England Journal of Medicine article about POC and the coronavirus is the observation that a measure of renal function the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is different for blacks and whites. Blacks with end stage renal disease can have a higher eGFR than whites with severe renal disease. The same is true for a serum protein that reflects renal function, creatinine. Because the "white" standard is used, black patients have to develop a more severe level of disease before being considered for transplant.
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 10:22pm
Part of the calculation may be that the Republicans have made it clear that assaulting women does not inhibit the ability to be elected President or selected for the Supreme Court.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 10:32pm