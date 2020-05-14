Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
An unarmed black EMT was murdered by police conducting a No Knock warrant at the wrong house.
There is a reason why activists push for more media attention for cases where unarmed black people are killed by police and vigilantes: public scrutiny gets things done. Two months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were executing a search warrant at the wrong house, her tragic death is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. Now, the governor of Kentucky is calling for a deeper look into the events that caused an innocent woman to be killed.
According to the Courier Journal, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement urging state and federal officials to investigate Taylor’s death.
“The public reports concerning the death of Breonna Taylor are troubling,” Beshear said. “Her family and the public at large deserve the full facts regarding her death.”
https://www.theroot.com/many-are-concerned-that-justice-is-not-blind-gov-an-1843459023
From the Courier Journal
EMT Breonna Taylor's fatal shooting by Louisville police needs to be examined by state and federal investigators, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday.
"The public reports concerning the death of Breonna Taylor are troubling," Beshear, a Democrat, said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Her family and the public at large deserve the full facts regarding her death."
https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/politics/2020/05/13/gov-beshear-breonna-taylor-case-should-reviewed-cameron-feds/5186649002/
Comments
The shooting death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police has spurred national conversation and outrage. Now, the state of Kentucky has appointed a special prosecutor to handle the case.
NBC News reports that state Attorney General Daniel Cameron will serve in the role in the Taylor case. “The Office of the Attorney General has been asked to serve as special prosecutor in the matter involving the death of Breonna Taylor. At the conclusion of the investigation, the office will review the evidence and take appropriate action,” Cameron announced on Wednesday.
https://www.theroot.com/kentucky-attorney-general-to-serve-as-special-prosecuto-1843466009
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 05/14/2020 - 8:33pm
The Wire, real life
https://www.huffpost.com/highline/article/daniel-hersl-baltimore-police/
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 12:52am