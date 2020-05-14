Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The 50th anniversary of the police attack at Jackson State comes at a moment when America is struggling with a pandemic, the impacts of which have weighed heavily, and unjustly, on black bodies. Thanks to the insufficient and belated response of national and state leaders that has inflamed the pandemic, people of color are disproportionately represented among Covid-19 cases, and they bear the brunt of the government’s aggressive enforcement of quarantine rules.
Then came the video showing the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man out for a jog in Georgia. Although he was killed in February, only last week were the men shown on a video confronting Mr. Arbery arrested. As the survivors of the May 1970 attack at Jackson State and modern proponents of Black Lives Matter understand, justice remains elusive.
Through it all, we must be reminded that state-sanctioned violence aimed at the marginalized remains a systemic part of American life. That ever-present threat continues to prop up white supremacy in this country.
This spring, Jackson State’s Class of 2020 was supposed to graduate in a special ceremony: The Class of 1970 was prepared to walk across the stage for its 50th reunion and be handed their diplomas for the first time, while relatives of Phillip Gibbs and James Green were to accept honorary doctorates on their behalf. While the administration at Jackson State and our community hold out hope that we will be able to safely gather for these events at some unknown date, there is a real prospect that this modern catastrophe, 50 years later, will prevent us from doing so.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/14/opinion/Jackson-state-shooting-police.html
Comments
Can't access Ny times, but again, a mashup of too many things to make sense of. I found 1 available piece discussing Jackson State, but talked about blacks throwing stones at white motorists but blaming those whites. Idunno - I think the main reason we know Kent State is it was clear what they were protesting, plus Kent, Ohio closer to a national media hub, whereas th South largely a backwater. Don't see it much related to Arbery either, since he was neither protesting nor breaking the law, just jogging, and it was renegade "justice", not an official police/national guaslrd response. Though yes, there were black people involved.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 8:29am
When multiple sources made a direct connection between Arbery and Trayvon Martin, you could not see it. Your response here is not surprising. Thanks for taking time to comment.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 8:47am
The sequence of events
Edit to add:
A similar view from the Nation
https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/jackson-state-shootings-fifty/
The connecting theme is that the black body is considered a threat.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 9:10am
The author of the Nation article notes:
https://time.com/5836466/jackson-state-shooting-history/
I don't find it strange that connections are made between the events.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 9:32am