Drs. Anthony Fauci and Robert Redfield gave a grim assessment of the months ahead, contradicting President Trump’s insistence that the nation has put the virus behind it.

By Sheryl Gay Stolberg @ NYTimes.com, May 12

[....] The officials warned of dire consequences if the nation reopens its economy too soon, noting that the United States still lacks critical testing capacity and the ability to trace the contacts of those infected.

“If we do not respond in an adequate way when the fall comes, given that it is without a doubt that there will be infections that will be in the community, then we run the risk of having a resurgence,” said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, an infectious disease expert and the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He added that “there is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control” if the economy opens too quickly, “leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided.” [....]

Dr. Fauci told senators that a vaccine would not be ready in time for the new school year, that outbreaks in other parts of the world would surely reach the United States and that humility in the face of an unpredictable killer meant erring on the side of caution, even with children who have fared well but have recently shown new vulnerabilities.

“We are not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Redfield said, “but we are more prepared.”

The two were among four government doctors — the others were Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of food and drugs, and Adm. Brett P. Giroir, an assistant secretary for health — who testified remotely during the hearing. Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee, who like Drs. Fauci, Redfield and Hahn is in quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus, presided from his home in Maryville, Tenn. [....]