"To disappear passages of a published article into an inaccessible memory hole is an Orwellian act that, thanks to the newspaper’s actions, might now be seen as acceptable journalistic practice."— Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) May 14, 2020
Paresky, Haidt, Strossen & Pinker in @politico https://t.co/CGp00RbDHB
It is a huge conflict of interest for the White House’s new vaccine czar to own $10 million of stock in a company receiving government funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Slaoui should divest immediately. https://t.co/8IWLxVL7la— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 15, 2020
My take on Timothy Waters’ fascinating BOXING PANDORA @BzationBlog: “there is no limit to the logic of secession as Waters as formulated it. With refreshing honesty, he admits that a right to secession would attract everyone ‘from warlords to lunatics.’” https://t.co/o6iDH23h8n— Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) May 15, 2020
PBS
The interviews revealed previously unreported details about the Biden office when Reade worked there, such as an account that she lost her job because of her poor performance, not as retaliation for lodging complaints about sexual harassment, as Reade has said.
Other recollections from former staffers corroborated things she has described publicly, such as Biden’s use of the Senate gym and a supervisor admonishing her for dressing inappropriately.
Overall, the people who spoke to the NewsHour described largely positive and gratifying experiences working for Biden, painting a portrait of someone who was ahead of his time in empowering women in the workplace.
Christie is not volunteering his family members
Violent rhetoric appears to be increasingly common among people protesting stay-at-home orders amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 85,000 and sickened 1.4 million people in the United States. At another Thursday protest in Commack, N.Y., Long Island protesters waved Trump 2020 banners and one held a sign that read, “Hang Fauci. Hang Gates. Open all our states.”
What a mess, but typical https://t.co/mM8aNF3grN— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 15, 2020
Romelia Hodges worked to save black people from a coronavirus outbreak in West Virginia. She sounded the alert about an outbreak related to a large church meeting. Hodges managed to get testing aid from Senator Manchin when the state did not respond.
One message alerting the community.
Sen. Joe Manchin had arranged free testing for every single person on the list.
So, as more positive test results came in from Marion County’s black population, the state finally took action: They just stopped counting.
Michael Harriott tells the beautiful story of a woman who refused to give up.
Texas, which began to open its businesses at the beginning of May, has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for five consecutive days as the state struggles to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,179 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Lone Star State to 41,048.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott (R) allowed some businesses to resume operations on May 1, Texas has only been below 1,000 new cases per day twice — on May 4 and May 7.
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, May 14, with graphs
New findings from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a bleak and detailed picture of how coronavirus is hitting small businesses.
The big picture: Half describe major suffering, nearly half don’t have enough cash to go more than a month, and the worst-hit state — Michigan — also is a key battleground for the November election.
“‘Do you need helicopters?’ Mr. de Blasio asked, according to a person who was present at the meeting. The dumbfounded buildings commissioner said he did not. Mr. de Blasio upbraided him, and then stormed out of the meeting.” https://t.co/AcLlSPeHCv— Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) May 15, 2020
The day before I got sick, I ran three miles, walked 10 more, then raced up the stairs to my fifth-floor apartment as always, slinging laundry with me as I went.
The next day, April 17, I became one of the thousands of New Yorkers to fall ill with Covid-19. I haven’t felt the same since.
If you live in New York City, you know what this virus can do. In just under two months, an estimated 24,000 New Yorkers have died. That’s more than twice the number of people we lost to homicide over the past 20 years.
Members of #GenZ are more likely than older generations to look to government to solve problems, rather than businesses and individuals. https://t.co/I1jC10OdBH pic.twitter.com/TsVnL2asjh— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) May 14, 2020
By Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux & Meredith Conroy @ FiveThirtyEight.com, May 13
Democrats aren’t uniformly progressive on #MeToo issues.
Democrats and Republicans answer when sports should resume play. (Immediately vs. After Vaccine)— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 15, 2020
https://t.co/75nuDuLFgB pic.twitter.com/nvtS574aN6
Comments
Here's the mob (Long Island version)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 5:46am
I saw that, several versions. What struck me most at the end of reviewing several reports: this was a ridiculously small number of protestors for Long Island and they are all angry kooks and angry kooks will always be with us. I also saw someone point out that media would not be harassed if they paid no attention to such small protests. And I thought that a good point-this one especially looked like feeding the trolls, offering oneself up to be spat upon. And then I thought about how Russian trolls encouraged such live activities in order to make things look more divisive than they really are....
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 1:47pm
Similar in Michigan, some media feeds frenzy about not much:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 1:52pm
Good point - light a fart and draw a (very small) crowd. Are we that bored? And operatives could literally hire 10-20 people to create this little effect state by state - maybe with volunteers as well.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 2:23pm
I've been involved in protest on the left that were as small as this. We got no national press attention and hardly any mention in the local press.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 2:36pm
Well sign up with some ratf*cking operation - you'd be surprised how much it extends your reach,
especially with national party scumbags. Hear Roger Stone is available.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 4:41pm
I've come to see limited efficacy in protests. I only do them now to support friends who are still involved in that game.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 7:15pm
I "marched" against the wars of Afghanistan and Iraq and was marshaled into lanes like every other parade in NYC.
It was the wrong venue.
by moat on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 7:26pm