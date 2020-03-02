Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Democrats, don't take the bait over the fake outrage about @TheRickWilson's TV hit. No one is going to suddenly vote for Trump because they're mad at Rick. Those were already in the bag. Trump's support is baked into the cake, and your only goal is to win back 4 or 5 states. /1— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The fact that the President himself is trying to floor the pedal on outrage means he know it works. Your response should not be *more* outrage, it should be ice-cold discipline to increase the vote among people who - quietly - basically *agree* with Rick. There are many. /2— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
The red-hat "fuck your feelings" MAGA nuts scare their fellow citizens more than many of them admit. There's a lot of votes in those five or six states in the burbs, among women, minorities, the educated. Your only goal is not to scare them more than Trump scares them already. /3— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Many of you seem determined to blow this by matching Trump's rage with someone like Sanders or Warren. That's understandable, but dumb. People are tired of being unnerved by this guy and his goons. Your *base* wants to fight, but so does Trump. And he's better at it than you. /4— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Let the Never Trumpers like Rick and the rest of us strip the bark off Trump. (It's practically a literary art form now.) It's a way of making Trump and his minions show themselves and it flushes the MAGA hate mobs out into the open. That helps you, if you use it wisely. /5— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
But don't try to match Trump's rage machine with a ragier candidate and a rage-filled campaign. He's better funded and can put out more wattage than you can. Trump is praying you get into a poo-flinging match with him. Ask Rubio and the others who tried and failed. /6— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
I know you'll say your base needs to be "energized." if they're not "energized" after the past three months, to say nothing of the past three years, Sanders waving his finger in the air about plans he will never manage to enact will not solve that problem. /7— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Build a coalition, and fund a turnout effort, not a battle machine. Get to 270. Ignore the rest of the noise. No one cares if California cranks out a 5 million vote plurality. Let Trump be his own worst enemy, every day, and let your candidate be the guy who can get to 270. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Call Steyer and Bloomberg and tell them to start doing anti-Trump ad buys that will speak across a wide spectrum of voters. Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him. Let Iowa and NH do what they always do and just move on to SC. /8— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Do this and save the country.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020
Thank you for coming to my Never Trumper Dem Pep Talk. /9x
On the dense big city thing, Kimmelman recommends we read:
Essential reading: the problem isn’t density it’s inequity and unaffordable housing https://t.co/SLFaQnKj9E— Michael Kimmelman (@kimmelman) May 15, 2020
Machine learning finds three biomarkers — lactic dehydrogenase, lymphocyte and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels — that can predict mortality of COVID-19 patientshttps://t.co/zglKZLfsNj pic.twitter.com/L44mv2E2t2
It is a huge conflict of interest for the White House’s new vaccine czar to own $10 million of stock in a company receiving government funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Slaoui should divest immediately. https://t.co/8IWLxVL7la— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 15, 2020
My take on Timothy Waters’ fascinating BOXING PANDORA @BzationBlog: “there is no limit to the logic of secession as Waters as formulated it. With refreshing honesty, he admits that a right to secession would attract everyone ‘from warlords to lunatics.’” https://t.co/o6iDH23h8n— Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) May 15, 2020
PBS
The interviews revealed previously unreported details about the Biden office when Reade worked there, such as an account that she lost her job because of her poor performance, not as retaliation for lodging complaints about sexual harassment, as Reade has said.
Other recollections from former staffers corroborated things she has described publicly, such as Biden’s use of the Senate gym and a supervisor admonishing her for dressing inappropriately.
Overall, the people who spoke to the NewsHour described largely positive and gratifying experiences working for Biden, painting a portrait of someone who was ahead of his time in empowering women in the workplace.
Christie is not volunteering his family members
Violent rhetoric appears to be increasingly common among people protesting stay-at-home orders amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 85,000 and sickened 1.4 million people in the United States. At another Thursday protest in Commack, N.Y., Long Island protesters waved Trump 2020 banners and one held a sign that read, “Hang Fauci. Hang Gates. Open all our states.”
What a mess, but typical https://t.co/mM8aNF3grN— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 15, 2020
Romelia Hodges worked to save black people from a coronavirus outbreak in West Virginia. She sounded the alert about an outbreak related to a large church meeting. Hodges managed to get testing aid from Senator Manchin when the state did not respond.
One message alerting the community.
Sen. Joe Manchin had arranged free testing for every single person on the list.
So, as more positive test results came in from Marion County’s black population, the state finally took action: They just stopped counting.
Michael Harriott tells the beautiful story of a woman who refused to give up.
Texas, which began to open its businesses at the beginning of May, has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for five consecutive days as the state struggles to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,179 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Lone Star State to 41,048.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott (R) allowed some businesses to resume operations on May 1, Texas has only been below 1,000 new cases per day twice — on May 4 and May 7.
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, May 14, with graphs
New findings from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a bleak and detailed picture of how coronavirus is hitting small businesses.
The big picture: Half describe major suffering, nearly half don’t have enough cash to go more than a month, and the worst-hit state — Michigan — also is a key battleground for the November election.
“‘Do you need helicopters?’ Mr. de Blasio asked, according to a person who was present at the meeting. The dumbfounded buildings commissioner said he did not. Mr. de Blasio upbraided him, and then stormed out of the meeting.” https://t.co/AcLlSPeHCv— Dana Rubinstein (@danarubinstein) May 15, 2020
The day before I got sick, I ran three miles, walked 10 more, then raced up the stairs to my fifth-floor apartment as always, slinging laundry with me as I went.
The next day, April 17, I became one of the thousands of New Yorkers to fall ill with Covid-19. I haven’t felt the same since.
If you live in New York City, you know what this virus can do. In just under two months, an estimated 24,000 New Yorkers have died. That’s more than twice the number of people we lost to homicide over the past 20 years.
Members of #GenZ are more likely than older generations to look to government to solve problems, rather than businesses and individuals. https://t.co/I1jC10OdBH pic.twitter.com/TsVnL2asjh— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) May 14, 2020
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5e314dc1c5b693878a88e439
and 24 hrs. ago, one he pinned to the top of his page:
