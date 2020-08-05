Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Was there, lived through it. Never paid much attention to that Brexit thing?
Stirring words from The Queen.— Cllr Luisa Porritt (@LuisaPorritt) May 8, 2020
"The wartime generation knew that the best way to honour those who did not come back from the war was to ensure that it didn't happen again.
"The greatest tribute to their sacrifice is that countries who were once sworn enemies are now friends." pic.twitter.com/ksg9IZFnyr
(Since we were talking "greatest gen" on another thread, came to mind Liz actually is a very good representative of her generation, it'slike it's the only generation she "gets".)
Since 2017, so many events in U.S. politics that were previously unthinkable have come to pass. Don’t believe me? A few days ago, the president of the United States baselessly accused a cable television host of murder and it barely made a blip in the news cycle. The shocking has become unsurprising — almost routine — under Donald Trump’s unhinged presidency.
Full story with reporting from me & @mkraju confirming @politico scoop: https://t.co/OSfZiZcjff https://t.co/eeW6vkQJtN— Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 16, 2020
On the dense big city thing, Kimmelman recommends we read:
Essential reading: the problem isn’t density it’s inequity and unaffordable housing https://t.co/SLFaQnKj9E— Michael Kimmelman (@kimmelman) May 15, 2020
Machine learning finds three biomarkers — lactic dehydrogenase, lymphocyte and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels — that can predict mortality of COVID-19 patientshttps://t.co/zglKZLfsNj pic.twitter.com/L44mv2E2t2
It is a huge conflict of interest for the White House’s new vaccine czar to own $10 million of stock in a company receiving government funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Slaoui should divest immediately. https://t.co/8IWLxVL7la— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 15, 2020
My take on Timothy Waters’ fascinating BOXING PANDORA @BzationBlog: “there is no limit to the logic of secession as Waters as formulated it. With refreshing honesty, he admits that a right to secession would attract everyone ‘from warlords to lunatics.’” https://t.co/o6iDH23h8n— Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) May 15, 2020
PBS
The interviews revealed previously unreported details about the Biden office when Reade worked there, such as an account that she lost her job because of her poor performance, not as retaliation for lodging complaints about sexual harassment, as Reade has said.
Other recollections from former staffers corroborated things she has described publicly, such as Biden’s use of the Senate gym and a supervisor admonishing her for dressing inappropriately.
Overall, the people who spoke to the NewsHour described largely positive and gratifying experiences working for Biden, painting a portrait of someone who was ahead of his time in empowering women in the workplace.
Christie is not volunteering his family members
Violent rhetoric appears to be increasingly common among people protesting stay-at-home orders amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 85,000 and sickened 1.4 million people in the United States. At another Thursday protest in Commack, N.Y., Long Island protesters waved Trump 2020 banners and one held a sign that read, “Hang Fauci. Hang Gates. Open all our states.”
What a mess, but typical https://t.co/mM8aNF3grN— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 15, 2020
Romelia Hodges worked to save black people from a coronavirus outbreak in West Virginia. She sounded the alert about an outbreak related to a large church meeting. Hodges managed to get testing aid from Senator Manchin when the state did not respond.
One message alerting the community.
Sen. Joe Manchin had arranged free testing for every single person on the list.
So, as more positive test results came in from Marion County’s black population, the state finally took action: They just stopped counting.
Michael Harriott tells the beautiful story of a woman who refused to give up.
Texas, which began to open its businesses at the beginning of May, has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for five consecutive days as the state struggles to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,179 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Lone Star State to 41,048.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott (R) allowed some businesses to resume operations on May 1, Texas has only been below 1,000 new cases per day twice — on May 4 and May 7.
By Stef W. Knight @ Axios.com, May 14, with graphs
New findings from the U.S. Census Bureau paint a bleak and detailed picture of how coronavirus is hitting small businesses.
The big picture: Half describe major suffering, nearly half don’t have enough cash to go more than a month, and the worst-hit state — Michigan — also is a key battleground for the November election.
Comments
The Beeb on the speech and other UK celebrations of the day:
VE Day: UK's streets not empty as filled with love, says Queen
24 minutes ago
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:57pm
That was very good.
by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:40pm
Oops, VE Day-1 it seems - jumped the gun, ruined the parade.
(similar accomodations were made to have the Americans hold up in Pilsen so Russians could "liberate" a largely abandoned-by-Germans Prague.)
Another anecdote from Is Paris Burning? where a radiojournalist flew to London for critical dental surgery, secure in the knowledge that Paris liberation was weeks away, only to hear on the way that a secret agreement with Allies and an insubordinate local German commander had allowed a French unit to slip in for the coup-de-grace ahead of schedule (and before the city could be detonated under Hitler's orders).
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/05/08/reporting_germanys...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:41am
"And I will be Queen..."
All heroes.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:50am
that's just so fabulous, essence of Brit. I think the crowning touch is not her dragging out a crown is Fripp's wearing the stuffy formal shirt, tie and "jumper" and standing still.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:45am
Of course that's what Fripp's done for decades...
https://rockandrollglobe.com/new-wave/the-drive-to-1981-begins-robert-fr...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:43am
Mother's Day meets VE Day
https://api.nationalgeographic.com/distribution/public/amp/history/2020/...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:51am
Ooh I saw that but didn't click on it, thank you for giving me a second chance.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:41am
One of my professors opposed World War II because of the internment of Japanese-Americans. I say he was a moral idiot. He was a World War II veteran.
by Aaron Carine on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 7:31am
Many heroes are idiots - quite a few self-confessed.
I doubt his recalcitrance made much difference to the draft board,
in the case he didn't enlist like most everyone.
Plus regrets often come later.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:13am
That's a very profound reminiscence, Aaron.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:46am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 8:16am