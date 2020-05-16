Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
California’s governor and San Francisco’s mayor worked together to act early in confronting the COVID threat. For Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, it was a different story, and 27,000 New Yorkers have died so far.
The Mayor of San Francisco and the Governor of California worked together on a shutdown order to save lives from COVID-19.— Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) May 16, 2020
Bill de Blasio dragged his feet and Andrew Cuomo dismissed shelter in place as late as March 17. 25,000+ are now dead in New York.https://t.co/nC7mOKePyJ
Black women are miracle workers. We have been the Democrats’ most reliable voting bloc since passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Most recently, we resurrected Joe Biden’s campaign.
This year is no different: Biden’s only path to victory is through black women and the voters we know how to energize. Though we have propped up the Democratic Party for decades, the return on our investment in the party might as well read, “insufficient funds.”
Demands include a black woman as Vice President and and as Supreme.Court Justice
Since 2017, so many events in U.S. politics that were previously unthinkable have come to pass. Don’t believe me? A few days ago, the president of the United States baselessly accused a cable television host of murder and it barely made a blip in the news cycle. The shocking has become unsurprising — almost routine — under Donald Trump’s unhinged presidency.
Full story with reporting from me & @mkraju confirming @politico scoop: https://t.co/OSfZiZcjff https://t.co/eeW6vkQJtN— Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 16, 2020
On the dense big city thing, Kimmelman recommends we read:
Essential reading: the problem isn’t density it’s inequity and unaffordable housing https://t.co/SLFaQnKj9E— Michael Kimmelman (@kimmelman) May 15, 2020
Machine learning finds three biomarkers — lactic dehydrogenase, lymphocyte and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels — that can predict mortality of COVID-19 patientshttps://t.co/zglKZLfsNj pic.twitter.com/L44mv2E2t2
It is a huge conflict of interest for the White House’s new vaccine czar to own $10 million of stock in a company receiving government funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Slaoui should divest immediately. https://t.co/8IWLxVL7la— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 15, 2020
My take on Timothy Waters’ fascinating BOXING PANDORA @BzationBlog: “there is no limit to the logic of secession as Waters as formulated it. With refreshing honesty, he admits that a right to secession would attract everyone ‘from warlords to lunatics.’” https://t.co/o6iDH23h8n— Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) May 15, 2020
PBS
The interviews revealed previously unreported details about the Biden office when Reade worked there, such as an account that she lost her job because of her poor performance, not as retaliation for lodging complaints about sexual harassment, as Reade has said.
Other recollections from former staffers corroborated things she has described publicly, such as Biden’s use of the Senate gym and a supervisor admonishing her for dressing inappropriately.
Overall, the people who spoke to the NewsHour described largely positive and gratifying experiences working for Biden, painting a portrait of someone who was ahead of his time in empowering women in the workplace.
Christie is not volunteering his family members
Violent rhetoric appears to be increasingly common among people protesting stay-at-home orders amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 85,000 and sickened 1.4 million people in the United States. At another Thursday protest in Commack, N.Y., Long Island protesters waved Trump 2020 banners and one held a sign that read, “Hang Fauci. Hang Gates. Open all our states.”
What a mess, but typical https://t.co/mM8aNF3grN— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 15, 2020
Romelia Hodges worked to save black people from a coronavirus outbreak in West Virginia. She sounded the alert about an outbreak related to a large church meeting. Hodges managed to get testing aid from Senator Manchin when the state did not respond.
One message alerting the community.
Sen. Joe Manchin had arranged free testing for every single person on the list.
So, as more positive test results came in from Marion County’s black population, the state finally took action: They just stopped counting.
Michael Harriott tells the beautiful story of a woman who refused to give up.
Cross-links to threads with similar reporting WITH EXTENSIVE EXCERPTS and with comments:
HE SAW ‘NO PROOF’ CLOSURES WOULD CURB VIRUS. NOW HE HAS DE BLASIO’S TRUST.
The head of New York City’s public hospitals pushed to keep the city open in early March. Now the mayor has put him in charge of contact tracing, deepening a rift with the Health Department.
(NYimes.com, 4 reporters) Thu, 05/14/2020 - 11:03pm)
NY FAIL: SEATTLE’S LEADERS LET SCIENTISTS TAKE THE LEAD. NEW YORK’S DID NOT
The initial coronavirus outbreaks on the East and West Coasts emerged at roughly the same time. But the danger was communicated very differently.
(NewYorker.com, Charles Duhigg, Sun, 04/26/2020 - 9:18am)
All of de Blasio’s COVID-19 missteps
The mayor really doesn’t believe in leading by example.
By Jeff Cotlin @ cityandstateny.com, MARCH 31, 2020
New York City still solid in bond market amid coronavirus, Comptroller Stringer says
By Paul Burton @ BondBuyer.com, May 6
