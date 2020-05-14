Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"To disappear passages of a published article into an inaccessible memory hole is an Orwellian act that, thanks to the newspaper’s actions, might now be seen as acceptable journalistic practice."— Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) May 14, 2020
Paresky, Haidt, Strossen & Pinker in @politico https://t.co/CGp00RbDHB
California’s governor and San Francisco’s mayor worked together to act early in confronting the COVID threat. For Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, it was a different story, and 27,000 New Yorkers have died so far.
The Mayor of San Francisco and the Governor of California worked together on a shutdown order to save lives from COVID-19.
Bill de Blasio dragged his feet and Andrew Cuomo dismissed shelter in place as late as March 17. 25,000+ are now dead in New York.https://t.co/nC7mOKePyJ
Black women are miracle workers. We have been the Democrats’ most reliable voting bloc since passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Most recently, we resurrected Joe Biden’s campaign.
This year is no different: Biden’s only path to victory is through black women and the voters we know how to energize. Though we have propped up the Democratic Party for decades, the return on our investment in the party might as well read, “insufficient funds.”
Demands include a black woman as Vice President and and as Supreme.Court Justice
Since 2017, so many events in U.S. politics that were previously unthinkable have come to pass. Don’t believe me? A few days ago, the president of the United States baselessly accused a cable television host of murder and it barely made a blip in the news cycle. The shocking has become unsurprising — almost routine — under Donald Trump’s unhinged presidency.
Full story with reporting from me & @mkraju confirming @politico scoop: https://t.co/OSfZiZcjff https://t.co/eeW6vkQJtN— Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) May 16, 2020
On the dense big city thing, Kimmelman recommends we read:
Essential reading: the problem isn’t density it’s inequity and unaffordable housing https://t.co/SLFaQnKj9E— Michael Kimmelman (@kimmelman) May 15, 2020
Machine learning finds three biomarkers — lactic dehydrogenase, lymphocyte and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels — that can predict mortality of COVID-19 patientshttps://t.co/zglKZLfsNj pic.twitter.com/L44mv2E2t2
It is a huge conflict of interest for the White House’s new vaccine czar to own $10 million of stock in a company receiving government funding to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Slaoui should divest immediately. https://t.co/8IWLxVL7la— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 15, 2020
My take on Timothy Waters’ fascinating BOXING PANDORA @BzationBlog: “there is no limit to the logic of secession as Waters as formulated it. With refreshing honesty, he admits that a right to secession would attract everyone ‘from warlords to lunatics.’” https://t.co/o6iDH23h8n— Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) May 15, 2020
PBS
The interviews revealed previously unreported details about the Biden office when Reade worked there, such as an account that she lost her job because of her poor performance, not as retaliation for lodging complaints about sexual harassment, as Reade has said.
Other recollections from former staffers corroborated things she has described publicly, such as Biden’s use of the Senate gym and a supervisor admonishing her for dressing inappropriately.
Overall, the people who spoke to the NewsHour described largely positive and gratifying experiences working for Biden, painting a portrait of someone who was ahead of his time in empowering women in the workplace.
Christie is not volunteering his family members
Violent rhetoric appears to be increasingly common among people protesting stay-at-home orders amid a coronavirus pandemic that has killed 85,000 and sickened 1.4 million people in the United States. At another Thursday protest in Commack, N.Y., Long Island protesters waved Trump 2020 banners and one held a sign that read, “Hang Fauci. Hang Gates. Open all our states.”
What a mess, but typical https://t.co/mM8aNF3grN— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 15, 2020
Romelia Hodges worked to save black people from a coronavirus outbreak in West Virginia. She sounded the alert about an outbreak related to a large church meeting. Hodges managed to get testing aid from Senator Manchin when the state did not respond.
One message alerting the community.
Sen. Joe Manchin had arranged free testing for every single person on the list.
So, as more positive test results came in from Marion County’s black population, the state finally took action: They just stopped counting.
Michael Harriott tells the beautiful story of a woman who refused to give up.
Here's the mob (Long Island version)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 5:46am
I saw that, several versions. What struck me most at the end of reviewing several reports: this was a ridiculously small number of protestors for Long Island and they are all angry kooks and angry kooks will always be with us. I also saw someone point out that media would not be harassed if they paid no attention to such small protests. And I thought that a good point-this one especially looked like feeding the trolls, offering oneself up to be spat upon. And then I thought about how Russian trolls encouraged such live activities in order to make things look more divisive than they really are....
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 1:47pm
Similar in Michigan, some media feeds frenzy about not much:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 1:52pm
Good point - light a fart and draw a (very small) crowd. Are we that bored? And operatives could literally hire 10-20 people to create this little effect state by state - maybe with volunteers as well.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 2:23pm
I've been involved in protest on the left that were as small as this. We got no national press attention and hardly any mention in the local press.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 2:36pm
Well sign up with some ratf*cking operation - you'd be surprised how much it extends your reach,
especially with national party scumbags. Hear Roger Stone is available.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 4:41pm
I've come to see limited efficacy in protests. I only do them now to support friends who are still involved in that game.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 7:15pm
I "marched" against the wars of Afghanistan and Iraq and was marshaled into lanes like every other parade in NYC.
It was the wrong venue.
by moat on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 7:26pm
It's one of his few consistent memes/beliefs across his presidency: outrage at media and support of those who share it Trump backs ‘great people’ who harassed Long Island TV reporter at reopen rally
By Dave Goldiner NEW YORK DAILY NEWS, MAY 16, 2020 | 12:32 PM
It makes me wonder if some NYPost "Page Six" editor did something unforgivable to him way back when he was practicing his own P.R. in the 80's, pretending to be a "source". While the usual "faux news" tweets and chants at rallies are usually done with a bravado that includes a humor slant, when he bullies press conference reporters,There seems to be a real bitterness there, a hurt, a sense of yes, OUTRAGE. They are bullying him, you see.And all he ever really wanted was Kellyanne Conway's job and respect for spinning wild yarns?
I really do think he would be so happy with Rush Limbaugh's show. Bloviating narratives for hours on end with no challenges.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 2:14pm