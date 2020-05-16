Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"The five sailors had gone through at least two weeks of isolation and tested negative twice in a row before they were allowed back on the ship, the Associated Press reported. Once they returned to the ship, the sailors developed influenza-like illness symptoms before they tested positive a second time, AP wrote. "
Add asterick to "let it wash, we'll have herd immunity."
This is ominous.
They tested positive despite two weeks of isolation.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 4:30pm
rut roh, doesn't sound good at all for the rest of us, here's hoping it's because they're using real shitty tests?
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 4:18pm
13 sailors now...
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/16/uss-theodore-roosevelt-sailors-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 4:52pm
also note there is one diagnosis of TB mentioned in the story!
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 5:19pm