    Hmmm, Never Trumpers want to see him run with the Obamagate thing

    By artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 4:08pm |

    obviously thinks it will be totally counterproductive:

    After the DOJ successfully locked down many aspects of the Mueller Report in order to bring less attention to the events in question, it is odd that the Campaign would bring all that back into the light as a part of a cunning plan.


    by moat on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 6:02pm

    Obama is doing commencement speeches and getting massive airtime. Michelle is on Netflix. Barack says Trump is incompetent. Trump is angry. Wouldn't be surprised if Obama is coordinating with Biden.Trump should be focused on the pandemic, but he is going after a shiny ball.


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 8:41pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 05/16/2020 - 9:42pm

    As Graham put it, "be careful what you ask for."
    Brennan said he has not been interviewed by Durham yet and that he welcomes it. This gives me an idea.

    Have a symposium with Obama, Brennan, Yates, Rice, Comey, Strzok, McCabe, etc. talking about the origins of the investigation, peppering the narrative with references to un-redacted portions of the Mueller report and the people who evaded giving testimony.

    Have the discussion include why Flynn was fired as DIA because of this foreign influences and became a voice at RT. It was Flynn joining the Trump campaign that brought the Russian influence into question, not the other way around.

    It would be bad politics to hold such a symposium if Trump wasn't insisting that it all be talked about again as a means to undermine Biden. Rick Wilson is on to something.


    by moat on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 10:17am


     

    Obamagate


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 10:55am

