O-ed by Uri Alon, Ron Milo and Eran Yashiv @ NYTimes.com, May 11
People can work in two-week cycles, on the job for four days then, by the time they might become infectious, 10 days at home in lockdown.
[Mr. Alon and Mr. Milo are professors of computational and systems biology at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. Mr. Yashiv is a professor of economics at Tel Aviv University and at the London School of Economics Center for Macroeconomics.]
Cunning plan that mathematically uses what we know of the virus against it, allowing 'opening' in a way that actually will reduce transmission.
Would work in most countries where people support each other, have effective government leadership and trust in science. Needless to say, that is not Murica. We will continue to throw body waves against it like infantry charging machine guns at the Somme, and like the generals of those days, Trump and Republicans talk of 'warriors' and 'it's saving our way of life'.
by NCD on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 10:46am
Additionally, since around half our adult population is retired or unemployed, the 4/10 plan would have to be followed by them too, that is the 10 days of lockdown. There's no way they'd do it, no way anybody but Trump could make them do it (the hard cases do and believe anything he says), and he is going to stick with his lifelong practice of lying, blaming, attacking and claiming a win, regardless of reality. He measures success in 24 hour news cycles and TV ratings, his patience has already run out on lockdowns.
by NCD on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 1:22pm