    Counterculture "populism"

    By artappraiser on Fri, 05/15/2020 - 1:54pm |

    Thank you for this. I wondered what had become of Lind when I noticed there were only very old articles in my news reader. Now I know where he is so I can update my links. Good to see that he is back with a new book. Just finished listening Ezra Klein's interview with Lind discussing it. I rarely listen to podcasts (they are not compatible with my ADD) but found this one worth the extra time and effort.  Link to it below:

    https://www.vox.com/podcasts/2019/11/7/20953412/trump-michael-lind-china-class-war

     

     


    by EmmaZahn on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 4:33am

    ah Emma, you remind me of the good ole days @ pre-2008 TPMCafe when you and I were part of a very very small group who found columnist Michael Lind's thinking intriguing. (If I recall correctly, he was not so much hated as the neo-libs were, but rather, just ignored. wink)

     This caused me to do a quick "what the heck, lets try it) search on Twitter and I see there is a recent interview with him @ medium.com May 15!


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 2:19pm

