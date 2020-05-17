Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Since before Senaca last distracted himself from Philosophical endeavors by noting the recumbent bodies on the way to the water an old reliable philosophical time
waster has been whether ,or to what extent ,Ends , justify the Means.
Not among the t-wasters was Clausewi,tz with his clear view about God ´s overwhelming affinity for the ¨big battalions" . Particularly ones deploying gas.
In the essentially non existent ¨Restoration""debate R =s more deaths. Of course there will be an unquantifiable
offsetting decrease among the previously unemployed , no longer so.
We could of course use opinion surveys to get closer to the question of whether unemployment kills.
Forget it. Among the returning workers of course will be those harboring the germ ,who will give it to others. Quickly.
At least here, Maybe in some admirable New Zealand of the sky preventive measures will combat this.
Don´t hold your breath.
And this is not necessarily due to the crass capitalistic intentions of this class of
Restorers
Save time.Agree Restoration=s Covid19 deaths,
So?
So don´t just Restore .
For God´s sake do it intelligently. Don' t just leave it up to the Governors/.To be a President
means to make rational choices. To be Presidential..
I can t imagine there possibly is any rational reason to multiply the number of states making the same mistakes because the Administration treat it as a 1900 Oklahoma land grab.
Comments
Furthermore.
Joe lunchail wants :Fings how they used to be
We´d like him to want to choose a life of quiet nobility. But he 's not noble. Just maybe he'll settle for letting his garden grow. The best maybe the best we can hope for is a patched together version of 2018.
Take it.
My sole suggestion is stagger it. Let ?Texas?go first and benefit from Texas' Texas sized screw up.
Then :two months later. ? Mario?
Then two months after that we can t 'fight em so join em.¨ Gentlemen start your motors.¨
by Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:26pm
Sorry to take air out of your balloon, but I think your suggestion is not really needed because: it's gonna happen anyways, it IS what is happening.
Furthermore, I like to remind myself to beware of navel-gazing and myopia.of thinking only about our little country of 50 states with a maniac at the top, as if we are still so important, as if "America" is still a world leader. WE ARE NOT AND THIS IS A PROBLEM THAT AFFECTS THE WHOLE WORLD, and like it or not, other countries are going to do different things and their citizens will all be used as lab rats and guinea pigs and we will all learn from each other basically sacrificing certain demographics and populations whether they go willinging or not...
What we have here is very much a "Casablanca" situation where the politics and problems and logistics of one or two countries doesn't amount to much more than a hill of beans in this crazy world.
(Just think: once more people start taking airplane rides again: oh boy.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:11pm
What?
The world wasn't holding its breath waiting the guidance from Flaviusville?
I'm taking my marbles and going to play someplace else.
by Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:41pm
We cannot expect rational responses from Trump.
Trump had a mental breakdown and said "Obamagate".
Trump could not explain "Obamagate"
In a rational world, the media would say "Trump lied about Obama" and ask if he was mentally stable.
Rick Bright said that Trump wanted to push hydroxycloroquine because of a friend's financial interests.
Bright was removed from his position.
Georgia is undercounting deaths.
President Obama was asked to give this year's commencement speeches.
Trump was not felt to be a good role model for the graduates.
At the DOJ, the Barr has been set so low, resignation is the only justifiable outcome.
Flynn pleaded guilty twice.
Flynn was fired because he lied to Pence.
Don't expect things to return to normal.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 11:15am
Who are you arguing with?
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 2:59pm
p.s. if it's Joe Lunchpail, he's not here. Flavius is analyzing him, not representing him.
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:38pm
I'm not arguing
I'm simply stating facts.
It is inline with Flavius' post
Chill
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:51pm
Michigan Republican state representative
Obeying mask rules in Dillon, Colorado
Lockdown protesters in Ohio
All scared
All looking for the good old days
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 4:05pm
this is a thought provoking comparison: a 1900 Oklahoma land grab.
Only these days instead of land grabs, we have grabs for slices of the Federal government budget.
(About which there are many lies being told recently about blue states and red states, etc.)
This would have much more to do with Congress' power (and lobbyists of same) than any president.
Edit to add: yes of course some presidents are more skillful at wrangling with and herding Congress than others, for various reasons, some of skill, some just because of circumstance and environment they inherited. I.E.: FDR, LBJ, Bill Clinton--pretty good at that, Obama, Carter, both Bush's--not so much. Reagan relied on minions to do it...JFK not around long enough. Eisenhower, Truman--I have no idea....
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:16pm
Here look, I can't go past paywall, but the tweet suffices, it's allover, it's not U.S. specific nor all about Trump, it was a no brainer that this would happen, public health in charge is basically the enemy of individual civil liberties, always was, is the stuff of dystopian and sci-fi fiction, totalitarians telling you how to live. Throw in Putin trolls to ratchet up the discord and dissatisfaction:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:46pm
And the opposite in Belgium:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 4:21pm