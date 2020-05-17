

Since before Senaca last distracted himself from Philosophical endeavors by noting the recumbent bodies on the way to the water an old reliable philosophical time

waster has been whether ,or to what extent ,Ends , justify the Means.

Not among the t-wasters was Clausewi,tz with his clear view about God ´s overwhelming affinity for the ¨big battalions" . Particularly ones deploying gas.

In the essentially non existent ¨Restoration""debate R =s more deaths. Of course there will be an unquantifiable

offsetting decrease among the previously unemployed , no longer so.

We could of course use opinion surveys to get closer to the question of whether unemployment kills.

Forget it. Among the returning workers of course will be those harboring the germ ,who will give it to others. Quickly.

At least here, Maybe in some admirable New Zealand of the sky preventive measures will combat this.

Don´t hold your breath.

And this is not necessarily due to the crass capitalistic intentions of this class of

Restorers

Save time.Agree Restoration=s Covid19 deaths,

So?

So don´t just Restore .

For God´s sake do it intelligently. Don' t just leave it up to the Governors/.To be a President

means to make rational choices. To be Presidential..

I can t imagine there possibly is any rational reason to multiply the number of states making the same mistakes because the Administration treat it as a 1900 Oklahoma land grab.