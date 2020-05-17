    Means 1, Ends 0,get over it.

    By Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 2:49am |

                                     
    Since before Senaca last distracted himself from Philosophical endeavors by noting the recumbent bodies on the way to the water an old reliable philosophical  time
    waster has been   whether ,or to what extent ,Ends , justify the Means.

    Not among the t-wasters was  Clausewi,tz with his clear  view about God ´s  overwhelming affinity for the ¨big battalions" . Particularly ones  deploying gas.

    In the essentially non existent ¨Restoration""debate R =s  more deaths. Of course there will be an unquantifiable

    offsetting decrease among the previously unemployed , no longer so.

    We could of course use opinion surveys to get closer to the question of whether unemployment kills.  

    Forget  it. Among the returning workers of course will be those harboring the germ ,who will give it to others. Quickly.

    At least here,   Maybe in some  admirable New Zealand of the sky preventive measures will combat this. 

    Don´t hold your breath.

    And this is not necessarily due to the crass capitalistic intentions of this  class of

    Restorers

    Save time.Agree Restoration=s Covid19 deaths,

    So?

    So don´t just Restore .

    For God´s sake  do it intelligently. Don' t just leave it up to the Governors/.To be a President

    means to make rational choices. To be Presidential..

    I can  t  imagine there possibly is any rational reason  to multiply  the number of states making the same mistakes because the Administration treat it as a 1900 Oklahoma land grab.

     

     

     

    Comments

    Furthermore.

    Joe lunchail wants :Fings  how they used to be

    We´d like him to want to choose  a life of  quiet  nobility.   But he 's not noble.  Just maybe he'll settle for letting his  garden grow. The best maybe the best we  can hope for is  a patched together version of  2018.

    Take it.

    My sole  suggestion is stagger it.  Let ?Texas?go first and  benefit from Texas' Texas sized screw up.

    Then :two months later. ? Mario?

    Then two months after that  we can t 'fight em so  join em.¨ Gentlemen start your motors.¨


    by Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:26pm

    Sorry to take air out of your balloon, but I think your suggestion is not really needed because: it's gonna happen anyways, it IS what is happening.

    Furthermore, I like to remind myself to beware of navel-gazing and myopia.of thinking only about our little country of 50 states with a maniac at the top, as if we are still so important, as if "America" is still a world leader. WE ARE NOT AND THIS IS A PROBLEM THAT AFFECTS THE WHOLE WORLD, and like it or not, other countries are going to do different things and their citizens will all be used as lab rats and guinea pigs and we will all learn from each other basically sacrificing certain demographics and populations whether they go willinging or not...

    What we have here is very much a "Casablanca" situation where the politics and problems and logistics of one or two countries doesn't amount to much more than a hill of beans in this crazy world.

    (Just think: once more people start taking airplane rides again: oh boy.)


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:11pm

    What?

    The world wasn't holding its breath waiting the guidance from Flaviusville?

    I'm taking my marbles and going to play someplace else. 


    by Flavius on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:41pm

    We cannot expect rational responses from Trump.

    Trump had a mental breakdown and said "Obamagate".

    Trump could not explain "Obamagate"

    In a rational world, the media would say "Trump lied about Obama" and ask if he was mentally stable.

    Rick Bright said that Trump wanted to push hydroxycloroquine because of a friend's financial interests.

    Bright was removed from his position.

    Georgia is undercounting deaths.

    President Obama was asked to give this year's commencement speeches.

    Trump was not felt to be a good role model for the graduates.

    At the DOJ, the Barr has been set so low, resignation is the only justifiable outcome.

    Flynn pleaded guilty twice.

    Flynn was fired because he lied to Pence.

    Don't expect things to return to normal.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 11:15am

    Who are you arguing with?


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 2:59pm

    p.s. if it's Joe Lunchpail, he's not here. Flavius is analyzing him, not representing him.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:38pm

    I'm not arguing 

    I'm simply stating facts.

    It is inline with Flavius' post

    Chill


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:51pm


    Michigan Republican state representative

     


    Obeying mask rules in Dillon, Colorado 


    Lockdown protesters in Ohio

     

    All scared

    All looking for the good old days

     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 4:05pm

    this is a thought provoking comparison: a 1900 Oklahoma land grab.

    Only these days instead of land grabs, we have grabs for slices of the Federal government budget.

    (About which there are many lies being told recently about blue states and red states, etc.)

    This would have much more to do with Congress' power (and lobbyists of same) than any president.

    Edit to add: yes of course some presidents are more skillful at wrangling with and herding Congress than others, for various reasons, some of skill, some just because of circumstance and environment they inherited. I.E.: FDR, LBJ, Bill Clinton--pretty good at that, Obama, Carter, both Bush's--not so much. Reagan relied on minions to do it...JFK not around long enough. Eisenhower, Truman--I have no idea....


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:16pm

    Here look, I can't go past paywall, but the tweet suffices, it's allover, it's not U.S. specific nor all about Trump, it was a no brainer that this would happen, public health in charge is basically the enemy of individual civil liberties, always was, is the stuff of dystopian and sci-fi fiction, totalitarians telling you how to live. Throw in Putin trolls to ratchet up the discord and dissatisfaction:

    German police crack down on anti-lockdown protesters https://t.co/yZ1WEQU0EN

    — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 17, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 3:46pm

    And the opposite in Belgium:

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 05/17/2020 - 4:21pm

