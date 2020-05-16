Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Black women are miracle workers. We have been the Democrats’ most reliable voting bloc since passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Most recently, we resurrected Joe Biden’s campaign.
This year is no different: Biden’s only path to victory is through black women and the voters we know how to energize. Though we have propped up the Democratic Party for decades, the return on our investment in the party might as well read, “insufficient funds.”
Demands include a black woman as Vice President and and as Supreme.Court Justice
Apropos of nothing, I miss the adjective "female". Somehow "women" as an adjective makes me think of "women drivers" and other neanderthalish constructions. OK, paeudo-Boomer, back to my cage.
(and yes, the path of acceptance/commonness of "lead" and now even "plead" as past tense of verbs "lead" and "plead" continues through the epidemic/shitstorm of legal abnormalities. Jesus's grammar school teacher wept)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 3:19am
I, woman, respectfully disagree ....
by EmmaZahn on Mon, 05/18/2020 - 3:54am